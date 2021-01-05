Long lines and frustration over slow vaccine rollout

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown in England to slow down the spiral in new cases of Covid-19 on the same day the U.K. started the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine.
The increase in cases is likely fueled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus that was first detected in England in November.
