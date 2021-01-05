IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Coverage

Covid live updates: England announces new lockdown as mutant strain spreads

Fauci on Biden vaccination plan of 100M doses in first 100 days: "It can be done"
Image: A person sits alone while commuting on the Staten Island Ferry amid the coronavirus pandemic
A person sits alone while commuting on the Staten Island Ferry amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday in New York.Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown in England to slow down the spiral in new cases of Covid-19 on the same day the U.K. started the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

The increase in cases is likely fueled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus that was first detected in England in November.

Live Blog

41m ago / 11:30 AM UTC

Long lines and frustration over slow vaccine rollout

Jan. 4, 202102:16
NBC News