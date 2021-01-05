Indonesia prepares to begin vaccinations, prioritizing working-age people over the elderly

As Indonesia prepares to begin mass inoculations against Covid-19, its vaccination plan looks strikingly different to the U.S. and other Western countries, prioritizing working-age adults instead of the elderly.

The country will begin its inoculation program on Jan. 13, the country's health minister said on Tuesday, and President Joko Widodo is scheduled to get the first shot. Indonesia's first doses will be of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, whose clinical trials involved people between the ages of 18 and 59.

Authorities have said they would await recommendations from the country's drug regulators to decide on vaccination plans for the elderly. By vaccinating more socially mobile and economically active groups first, the government hopes it can quickly reach herd immunity.

Economists have argued a successful vaccination program covering around 100 million people will help jumpstart the economy, as they are more likely to resume economic activity such as spending and production.