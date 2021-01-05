'Not good enough': Calif. Governor says vaccine rollout too slow

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccine in his state, where 1.3 million doses have been shipped but only 454,000 doses have been injected so far.

That means only one percent of the state's 40 million residents have received any coronavirus vaccine, according to the governor.

California reached new highs in daily Covid-19 cases during the holiday season even as officials there said that a new, more infectious British virus Coronavirus variant had been discovered in residents with no history of travel.

Hospitals in the state are struggling with more than 22,000 Covid-19 patients, with 4,700 of them in intensive care units, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

Labor unions and producers on Sunday called for film and television production in Southern California to be paused "until more hospital beds become available."

Across the country local governments are struggling to distribute vaccine doses as quickly as they receive them.

The federal government has largely left state governments to decide how to distribute vaccine that they receive; for his part, Newsom said, “the vaccines don’t arrive magically in some state facility.”