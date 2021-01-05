Vaccination delays prompt new edicts as officials demand better rollout

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown in England to slow down the spiral in new cases of Covid-19 on the same day the U.K. started the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine.
The increase in cases is likely fueled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus that was first detected in England in November.
Live Blog
'Not good enough': Calif. Governor says vaccine rollout too slow
California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccine in his state, where 1.3 million doses have been shipped but only 454,000 doses have been injected so far.
That means only one percent of the state's 40 million residents have received any coronavirus vaccine, according to the governor.
California reached new highs in daily Covid-19 cases during the holiday season even as officials there said that a new, more infectious British virus Coronavirus variant had been discovered in residents with no history of travel.
Hospitals in the state are struggling with more than 22,000 Covid-19 patients, with 4,700 of them in intensive care units, according to the state's Department of Public Health.
Labor unions and producers on Sunday called for film and television production in Southern California to be paused "until more hospital beds become available."
Across the country local governments are struggling to distribute vaccine doses as quickly as they receive them.
The federal government has largely left state governments to decide how to distribute vaccine that they receive; for his part, Newsom said, “the vaccines don’t arrive magically in some state facility.”
Indonesia prepares to begin vaccinations, prioritizing working-age people over the elderly
As Indonesia prepares to begin mass inoculations against Covid-19, its vaccination plan looks strikingly different to the U.S. and other Western countries, prioritizing working-age adults instead of the elderly.
The country will begin its inoculation program on Jan. 13, the country's health minister said on Tuesday, and President Joko Widodo is scheduled to get the first shot. Indonesia's first doses will be of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, whose clinical trials involved people between the ages of 18 and 59.
Authorities have said they would await recommendations from the country's drug regulators to decide on vaccination plans for the elderly. By vaccinating more socially mobile and economically active groups first, the government hopes it can quickly reach herd immunity.
Economists have argued a successful vaccination program covering around 100 million people will help jumpstart the economy, as they are more likely to resume economic activity such as spending and production.
Mexico approves Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
MEXICO CITY — Mexico approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Monday, hoping to spur a halting vaccination effort that has only given about 44,000 shots since the third week of December, about 82% of the doses the country has received.
Prior to this, the Pfizer vaccine was the only one approved for use in Mexico. Mexican regulators approved the AstraZeneca shot on Monday.
Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell said he erroneously reported approval for Chinese vaccine-maker CanSino, noting it had not yet submitted full study results for safety and efficacy.
Mexico has pinned much of its hopes on the inexpensive, one-shot CanSino vaccine. “It will makes things a lot easier for us,” López-Gatell said.