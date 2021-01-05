Netherlands last E.U. country to administer vaccinations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government came under heavy criticism from lawmakers Tuesday for its Covid-19 vaccination plan that only starts to administer its first shots on Wednesday, making it the last European Union nation to begin vaccinations.

“This is outrageous," Geert Wilders, leader of the largest Dutch opposition party, said during a debate that was arranged during Parliament's winter recess. “It is not a strategy, but chaos — total chaos — and the preparations were poor and too late.”

Last month, the Netherlands watched from the sidelines as other E.U. nations began vaccinations on Dec. 27 in what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called a “ a touching moment of unity.”

Wilders called the Netherlands “the village idiot of Europe.”

The Netherlands took delivery of thousands of doses of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech late last year. But they have remained in freezers in a central storage location while the government finalized its vaccination plans, despite having months to work out how and where to administer the shots.

“What a failure by this Cabinet, that they are still in the freezer!" said Lodewijk Asscher of the Labor Party.