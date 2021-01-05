U.S. closes in on 21 million Covid-19 cases The country is on the verge of counting its 21 millionth Covid-19 case, after recording 222,349 cases and 1,822 deaths Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. has 20.9 million cases and 354,313 deaths according to NBC News' tally. The U.S. averaged 2,569 deaths and 213,000 cases per day the past week. Four weeks ago that number was an average of 2,390 deaths and 225,000 cases per day. Monday, Rhode Island set single-day records of 78 deaths and 4,759 cases and 78 deaths, although the state had reported zero cases and deaths since Dec. 30 2020. Share this -







Netherlands last E.U. country to administer vaccinations THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government came under heavy criticism from lawmakers Tuesday for its Covid-19 vaccination plan that only starts to administer its first shots on Wednesday, making it the last European Union nation to begin vaccinations. “This is outrageous," Geert Wilders, leader of the largest Dutch opposition party, said during a debate that was arranged during Parliament's winter recess. “It is not a strategy, but chaos — total chaos — and the preparations were poor and too late.” Last month, the Netherlands watched from the sidelines as other E.U. nations began vaccinations on Dec. 27 in what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called a “ a touching moment of unity.” Wilders called the Netherlands “the village idiot of Europe.” The Netherlands took delivery of thousands of doses of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech late last year. But they have remained in freezers in a central storage location while the government finalized its vaccination plans, despite having months to work out how and where to administer the shots. “What a failure by this Cabinet, that they are still in the freezer!" said Lodewijk Asscher of the Labor Party. Share this -







Indonesia prepares to begin vaccinations, prioritizing working-age people over the elderly As Indonesia prepares to begin mass inoculations against Covid-19, its vaccination plan looks strikingly different to the U.S. and other Western countries, prioritizing working-age adults instead of the elderly. The country will begin its inoculation program on Jan. 13, the country's health minister said on Tuesday, and President Joko Widodo is scheduled to get the first shot. Indonesia's first doses will be of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, whose clinical trials involved people between the ages of 18 and 59. Authorities have said they would await recommendations from the country's drug regulators to decide on vaccination plans for the elderly. By vaccinating more socially mobile and economically active groups first, the government hopes it can quickly reach herd immunity. Economists have argued a successful vaccination program covering around 100 million people will help jumpstart the economy, as they are more likely to resume economic activity such as spending and production. Share this -





