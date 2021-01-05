British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown in England to slow down the spiral in new cases of Covid-19 on the same day the U.K. started the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine.
The increase in cases is likely fueled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus that was first detected in England in November.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
Italy extends travel restrictions another week
ROME — The Italian government has extended travel restrictions and other measures for another week in its modified Christmas season lockdown to try to head off a new surge in coronavirus infections.
A decree approved by the Cabinet early Tuesday extends the measures to Jan. 15. At the same time, the government agreed to begin letting high school students return to class starting next week, but only in limited numbers. High schools have been on remote learning since the end of October, though elementary and middle schoolers have been attending in-person school since the start of the academic year.
Italy, the first country in the west to be slammed by the virus, has been trying to control its latest wave of infections with localized restrictions. After two months of restrictions, infections have plateaued but hospitals are still under pressure, hundreds of people are still dying every day and officials fear cases could surge again due to holiday get-togethers.
Italy has reported over 75,600 confirmed virus deaths in the pandemic, but experts say many COVID-19 deaths were not counted early in the pandemic.
U.S. closes in on 21 million Covid-19 cases
The country is on the verge of counting its 21 millionth Covid-19 case, after recording 222,349 cases and 1,822 deaths Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. has 20.9 million cases and 354,313 deaths according to NBC News' tally.
The U.S. averaged 2,569 deaths and 213,000 cases per day the past week. Four weeks ago that number was an average of 2,390 deaths and 225,000 cases per day.
Monday, Rhode Island set single-day records of 78 deaths and 4,759 cases and 78 deaths, although the state had reported zero cases and deaths since Dec. 30 2020.