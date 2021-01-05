Sandy Hook massacre first responder dies from Covid-19

One of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 has died from Covid-19.

Retired Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon of Brooklyn, CT died from the virus on Jan. 2 at Hartford Hospital, the Connecticut State Police said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon. Connecticut State Police

Dragon was an officer with the Connecticut State Police for 20 years and retired in 2018. During his time with the agency, Dragon served as a patrol trooper, resident trooper and as a detective in the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Upon his retirement, he worked as a police dispatcher for the Foster Police Department in Foster, RI. He was remembered as a kind and caring friend to all who met him, Foster Police Department Chief David Breit said in a statement.