'There was no plan': Private health care workers shafted over vaccine distribution A San Diego anesthesiologist whose job puts her at high risk of catching Covid-19 says the difference between herself and a hospital administrator is this — the administrator probably got the coronavirus vaccine before she did. Dr. Jessica Hollingsworth contends the wording of the federal and state guidelines for distributing the vaccine has enabled big hospital chains to inoculate their employees "regardless of role" while private or contracted health care workers like herself who work with coronavirus patients are stuck at the back of the vaccination line. Specifically, Hollingsworth cited the guideline which states that if the vaccine is scarce, which has been the case ever since the rollout began last month, then health departments can reallocate the shots based on "type of facility" — as well as the role the recipient plays in the pandemic fight. "In San Diego, vaccine has been given to IT workers, billing administration, tele-workers, PR staff, engineering department, etc. that are affiliated with a hospital conglomerate but do not have and never will have responsibilities that involve direct patient care contact with COVID+ or otherwise ill patients," Hollingsworth said in a letter she sent on New Year's Eve to the California Department of Public Health that she shared with NBC News. Click here to read the full story.







Three states have worst Covid infection rates of anywhere in the world Arizona, California and Rhode Island are among the hardest-hit places in the world at this stage of the pandemic, with the highest rates of Covid-19 infections per capita, according to a data analysis by NBC News. The sobering figures, reflected as rolling seven-day averages of new reported cases, highlight just how dire the situation is in the U.S., particularly as a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has emerged in several states. Arizona currently has the highest per-capita rate of new Covid-19 infections, with 785 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. That rate not only leads the U.S., but is the highest in the world, according to NBC News data. For comparison, the Czech Republic, the country with the highest per-capita rate of infection, has reported 653 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days. Rhode Island and California also have higher per-capita rates of infection than any other country. Over the past seven days, Rhode Island reported 671 new cases per 100,000, and California had 658 per 100,000. Click here to read the full story.







California college installs Covid-19 test vending machines throughout campus As students return to campus for the spring semester, University of California San Diego is providing a new way for the campus community to complete its required Covid-19 testing. The university has installed vending machines in nearly a dozen locations on campus that distribute self-administered Covid-19 tests free of charge for students and faculty. As part of #ReturnToLearn, we've stepped up #COVID19 testing by dispensing self-tests in vending machines throughout the campus. Learn more: https://t.co/9wXhVcp4lH pic.twitter.com/NOJCR0OUYH — UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) January 4, 2021 "I'm a big fan of the testing especially with everyone coming back from winter break, there's definitely inherently a lot more risk with all the students that kind of traveled and are coming back now, so having the testing requirements increase will definitely help keep everyone safe," first year medical student Bryan Diggs, who was using one of the vending machines Monday, told NBC San Diego. Students must return the completed test to drop boxes located next to the vending machines within 72 hours of administering the test. According to the university's Covid-19 testing dashboard, results are returned, on average, within 30 hours. "While UC San Diego is one of the few colleges in the nation with low rates of infection and a large student body on campus, the university remains vigilant to reduce transmission of virus in our community to the greatest extent possible," the university's Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said in a press release. The vending machines are part of the university's "Return to Learn" program that requires students living or coming to campus to get tested for the virus on a weekly basis.







Soccer pro Alex Morgan tests positive for Covid-19 Soccer star Alex Morgan revealed Tuesday that she is recovering from Covid-19. The 31-year-old, who has won the FIFA Women's World Cup twice as part of the United States women's national soccer team, said she and her family were infected with the virus while in California over the holidays. "We are in good spirits and recovering well," she tweeted. "After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year." Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays. We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure (1/2) — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) January 5, 2021







Grammy Awards shift to March due to pandemic conditions The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to a date in March. The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 Covid-19 deaths and has had 40 percent of the deaths in California. It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.







Georgia confirms first case of highly contagious U.K. variant Georgia confirmed on Tuesday its first case of Covid-19 from the new, more contagious coronavirus variant that is thought to have first emerged in the United Kingdom. The state's public health office said the case involves an 18-year-old male with no recent travel history. Georgia is now the fifth state in the U.S. to identify the variant among new infections. Cases involving the new strain have also been reported in Colorado, California, Florida and New York. The patient in Georgia is currently in isolation at home, and public health officials said they are working to identify his close contacts. "The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians," Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said in a statement. "Even as we begin roll out of a Covid-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures — wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently." The new variant, which has already been reported in more than 30 countries, is estimated to be between 50 percent and 70 percent more contagious, though it does not seem to be more deadly or cause more severe illness.







FDA warns Congress about Covid test that may give false results The Office of the Attending Physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, is responding to a public FDA warning issued yesterday that the coronavirus test administered on the Hill can be subject to false results, according to a memo obtained by NBC News. In the memo, Monahan writes, "The Office of Attending Physician is presently monitoring a notice released this evening by the FDA regarding the performance characteristics of the Curative test to detect coronavirus using the RT-PCR system. This test system in presently used in the CVC test center at the Capitol. This test uses a tip-of-the-nose swab obtained by our patients under medical supervision." Monahan asserts the test "is the most accurate available" and inaccurate results plague all Covid-19 testing. He adds they expect more information in the coming days from the FDA. The memo was fiorst reported by Politico. Testing at the Capitol was made available in November to all members, staff and reporters working on the Hill after months of pushback to the idea from House and Senate leadership. There is a heavy reliance on this testing system by the thousands who work in the building on a daily basis. The full House and Senate return from all across the country as they prepare to certify the Electoral College results Wednesday. Click here for the full story.







Beloved Oklahoma physical therapist dies from Covid: 'All she wanted to do was help people' On their first date 25 years ago, Chris Kalinski realized that Rose Giroux, the woman he would eventually marry and have two sons with, knew just about everybody in Norman, Oklahoma. They met at the physical therapy office where Rose had just started working and Chris, a college student, had been receiving treatment from a different therapist. On that first date, they went to the store to buy ingredients to cook a romantic dinner together. Once inside, they split up, each tackling half of the grocery list. "I walk into the freezer section and I see her talking to somebody — and it was my dad," Chris said. "I walked up and I go, 'I didn't know you knew each other, did you meet my dad like randomly or what?,' "She said, 'Oh no, he's one of my patients.'" Rose had a reputation around Norman of being the caretaker for just about everybody. So, when she died of Covid-19 on Nov. 23 — just six days shy of what should have been her 49th birthday — it came as a great comfort, but little surprise, to her husband to receive letters from strangers and hear stories from those whose lives she had touched. Click here to read the full story.







Sandy Hook massacre first responder dies from Covid-19 One of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 has died from Covid-19. Retired Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon of Brooklyn, CT died from the virus on Jan. 2 at Hartford Hospital, the Connecticut State Police said in a statement on its Facebook page. Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon. Connecticut State Police Dragon was an officer with the Connecticut State Police for 20 years and retired in 2018. During his time with the agency, Dragon served as a patrol trooper, resident trooper and as a detective in the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. Upon his retirement, he worked as a police dispatcher for the Foster Police Department in Foster, RI. He was remembered as a kind and caring friend to all who met him, Foster Police Department Chief David Breit said in a statement.






