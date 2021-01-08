E.U. secures 300M more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The U.S. recorded more than 4,000 daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time Thursday, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

There was also a record number of cases, 268,883, showing that the national outlook is worsening by the day.

That news came as a new mutant variant of the disease first identified in the U.K., which has been shown to be more infectious, has been detected across the country including in Pennsylvania, Texas and Connecticut.

