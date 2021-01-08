U.K. approves Moderna vaccine

The United Kingdom's medical regulator said Friday it has recommended Moderna's vaccine for approval.

The British government touted the announcement as a win, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock heralding what he called "another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease."

In reality — as the U.K. rushes to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, with cases and hospitalizations surging across the country — the announcement of the move is largely symbolic. Though the U.K. has bought 17 million doses, no Moderna vaccines will be available in the U.K. until April, Hancock said last year.

Britain was the world's first country to approve a vaccine following full clinical trials, giving the green light to the one developed by BioNTech-Pfizer and then the Oxford University-AstraZeneca candidate last month.

Now, ravaged by a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus, its government has set itself an ambitious target of vaccinating some 15 million vulnerable people by mid-February.

Although only Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have vaccinated more people per capita, according to Oxford University data, the U.K. will still need to significantly increase its pace to get near this goal.