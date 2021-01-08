California, Arizona, New York set pandemic records for Covid cases, deaths

SEE NEW POSTS

Economy lost 140,000 jobs last month, in final report of Trump presidency The economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, a clear indication that the pandemic’s chokehold on economic activity strengthened in the final weeks of last year. The unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent. In the final jobs report of 2020, Friday’s monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a labor market teetering on the brink at the end of a tumultuous year. Economists say the numbers lay bare the struggles facing American workers, and represent a mandate for President-elect Joe Biden's administration to accomplish two things: Address the immediate financial needs of these households, and develop a longer-term solution that fosters job growth and protects the workers most vulnerable to disenfranchisement. Share this -







U.K. approves Moderna vaccine The United Kingdom's medical regulator said Friday it has recommended Moderna's vaccine for approval. The British government touted the announcement as a win, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock heralding what he called "another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease." In reality — as the U.K. rushes to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, with cases and hospitalizations surging across the country — the announcement of the move is largely symbolic. Though the U.K. has bought 17 million doses, no Moderna vaccines will be available in the U.K. until April, Hancock said last year. Britain was the world's first country to approve a vaccine following full clinical trials, giving the green light to the one developed by BioNTech-Pfizer and then the Oxford University-AstraZeneca candidate last month. Now, ravaged by a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus, its government has set itself an ambitious target of vaccinating some 15 million vulnerable people by mid-February. Although only Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have vaccinated more people per capita, according to Oxford University data, the U.K. will still need to significantly increase its pace to get near this goal. Share this -







WHO approves delaying time between virus shots GENEVA — World Health Organization experts on Friday issued recommendations that the interval between administration of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus can be extended to up to six weeks. WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization, known as SAGE, formally published its advice after a full review of that vaccine, which is the first to get emergency approval from the U.N. health agency to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It said an interval of 21 to 28 days between the doses is recommended. But the U.N. health agency also noted that “a number of countries face exceptional circumstances of vaccine supply constraints combined with a high disease burden,” and said some have been considering delaying the administration of a second dose as a way to broaden initial coverage. The agency said this “pragmatic approach” could be considered as a response to “exceptional epidemiological circumstances.” Share this -







E.U. secures 300M more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine BRUSSELS — The European Commission has secured 300 million extra doses of the coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Speaking during a news conference in Brussels on Friday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement will double the number of doses ordered by the 27-nation bloc. The EU commission later said in a statement that the Commission has proposed to member states to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to acquire another 100 million doses. “This would enable the EU to purchase up to 600 million doses of this vaccine, which is already being used across the EU. The additional doses will be delivered starting in the second quarter of 2021,” the EU said. Combined with the contract finalized with Moderna — the second vaccine authorized so far in the region — Von der Leyen said the EU has now the capacity to vaccinate 380 million people, more than 80 percent of the EU population. Share this -







A casket, marked with Covid is prepared to be incinerated at a crematorium in Ostrava, Czech Republic A casket, marked with COVID, is prepared to be incinerated at a crematorium in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Thursday. Petr David Josek / AP Share this -







Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant New research suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two highly contagious variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa. Most of the vaccines being rolled out around the world train the body to recognize that spike protein and fight it. Pfizer teamed with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for laboratory tests to see if the mutation affected its vaccine's ability to do so. They used blood samples from 20 people who received the vaccine, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, during a large study of the shots. Antibodies from those vaccine recipients successfully fended off the virus in lab dishes, according to the study posted late Thursday on an online site for researchers. The study is preliminary and has not yet been reviewed by experts, a key step for medical research. Share this -





