North Carolina field hospital opens to treat overflow of Covid patients

U.K. reports highest daily death toll since pandemic began Britain's government reported a record 1,325 new coronavirus deaths on Friday — the highest number reported on a single day since the pandemic began. However, not all the deaths occurred on the same day and they include people who died within 28 days of a positive test. It brings U.K.'s official death toll from the coronavirus to 79,833, the highest in Europe. Separate figures published by the U.K.'s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 95,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the country. Share this -







As U.K. variant spreads in U.S., scientists warn that country isn't doing enough to track Covid strains As more cases of the more contagious variant of the coronavirus are detected in the United States, there's growing concern among scientists that the country hasn't been doing enough to track genetic changes in the virus, leaving Americans in the dark about the emergence of potentially dangerous new strains. So far, at least 50 cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom have been identified in the U.S. In the U.K., rapid spread of the variant, known as B.1.1.7, sent the country into strict lockdown this week as cases surged. Now scientists in the U.S. are playing catch-up, racing to figure out just how widespread the U.K. variant is in America. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Head of NYPD tests positive for Covid NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who oversees the 54,000 member police department, has tested positive for Covid-19. A spokesperson says Shea is feeling fine and working from home. Police Commissioner @NYPDShea has tested positive for COVID. He’s doing well. He’s in touch with his executive staff on a regular basis. He’s staying home and he is running the Police Department remotely. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 8, 2021 Share this -







Ex-FDA head: Best case next winter is 'tens of thousands' of deaths Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration under the Trump administration, warned Friday that even as more Americans get vaccinated this year against Covid-19, the coronavirus will still remain deadly next winter — although how bad will depend on the success of the nation's vaccination efforts. "I think the best-case scenario is it looks like a really bad flu season where we don't have hundreds of thousands of Covid deaths, but there will be tens of thousands," Gottlieb said on CNBC. "We won't fully extinguish this, and I also don't think we'll get the vaccination rates up where we need to be. We need to start understanding it's going to be hard to vaccinate the public." Public health officials have grappled with convincing more Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 while health agencies are struggling with rolling out vaccination plans as doses are delivered, hamstrung in part by inadequate state and federal coordination. "Right now, there's more demand than supply," said Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, which manufactured one of the vaccines. "But at some point, and probably sooner than later, there's going to be more supply than demand and we're going to really have to work at it." Gottlieb added that the public health crisis that the coronavirus has created remains a "race against time" as vaccinations must be ramped up ahead of mutations of the virus, such as ones first found in the United Kingdom and South Africa, spreading further across the globe and gaining "a strong foothold." Share this -







Iran's top leader bans vaccines from U.S., Britain TEHRAN, Iran — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Friday banned Iran from importing of American Pfizer-BioNTech and Britain’s Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines, a reflection of mistrust toward the West. In a televised speech, he said the import of American and British vaccines were “forbidden.” Share this -







London mayor declares 'major incident' as Covid threatens to overwhelm hospitals London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident" as the spread of coronavirus threatens to "overwhelm" the British capital's hospitals. "The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control," Khan said in a statement. City Hall said Covid-19 cases in London had exceeded 1,000 per 100,000, while there are 35 percent more people in hospital with the virus than in the peak of the pandemic in April. A major incident is defined as an event or situation with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency responder agency. "The number of cases in London has increased rapidly with more than a third more patients being treated in our hospitals now compared to the peak of the pandemic last April," Khan said. "If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die," he added, referring to the publicly funded National Health Service. Share this -







Economy lost 140,000 jobs last month, in final report of Trump presidency The economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, a clear indication that the pandemic’s chokehold on economic activity strengthened in the final weeks of last year. The unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent. In the final jobs report of 2020, Friday’s monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a labor market teetering on the brink at the end of a tumultuous year. Economists say the numbers lay bare the struggles facing American workers, and represent a mandate for President-elect Joe Biden's administration to accomplish two things: Address the immediate financial needs of these households, and develop a longer-term solution that fosters job growth and protects the workers most vulnerable to disenfranchisement. Share this -





