Covid live updates: States expand Covid vaccine distribution, Biden receives 2nd dose

Football fans fill Tuscaloosa's bars and streets celebrating Alabama's win over Ohio State

Football fans flooded the streets of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to celebrate the University of Alabama's championship win against Ohio State on Monday, despite rising Covid-19 rates in the state.

In videos circulating on social media, crowds of people — including many without masks — spilled into the Tuscaloosa Strip, an area known for its bars and nightlife, chanting victory songs to mark another national title for the Crimson Tide.

The scene from Tuscaloosa strip pic.twitter.com/kzjfoDPmrj — Jayde Saylor (@JaydeSaylor) January 12, 2021

In the lead up to the game, Mayor Walt Maddox said that celebrations should be limited, and tweeted last Friday that “we can’t have block parties this year. There will be a time and place to celebrate but this is not the time.”

Alabama public health guidelines mandate people to wear a mask within six feet of a person. Alabama has a state total of 404,000 infections and recorded 5,347 deaths as of Monday.