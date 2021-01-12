IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live Coverage

Covid live updates: States expand Covid vaccine distribution, Biden receives 2nd dose

U.S. death toll tops 375,000 as CDC announces that 9 million people have been vaccinated.
Image: People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus enjoy a social dance at a public park in Beijing
People wearing face masks dance at a public park in Beijing on Tuesday. Lockdowns have been expanded and a major political conference postponed in a province next to Beijing that is the scene of China's most serious recent Covid-19 outbreak.Andy Wong / AP

A second lawmaker said she had tested positive for Covid-19 after sheltering in place with lawmakers who refused to wear masks during the violent rioting at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Meanwhile, nearly 9 million people in the U.S. had been given their first Covid-19 vaccination dose as of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The update came as the U.S. death toll topped 375,000.

Live Blog

Yasmine Salam and Sara Mhaidli

1m ago / 12:25 PM UTC

Football fans fill Tuscaloosa's bars and streets celebrating Alabama's win over Ohio State

Football fans flooded the streets of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to celebrate the University of Alabama's championship win against Ohio State on Monday, despite rising Covid-19 rates in the state.

In videos circulating on social media, crowds of people — including many without masks — spilled into the Tuscaloosa Strip, an area known for its bars and nightlife, chanting victory songs to mark another national title for the Crimson Tide.

In the lead up to the game, Mayor Walt Maddox said that celebrations should be limited, and tweeted last Friday that “we can’t have block parties this year. There will be a time and place to celebrate but this is not the time.”

Alabama public health guidelines mandate people to wear a mask within six feet of a person. Alabama has a state total of 404,000 infections and recorded 5,347 deaths as of Monday.

The Associated Press

7m ago / 12:18 PM UTC

E.U. regulator is considering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

LONDON — The European Medicines Agency said AstraZeneca and Oxford University have submitted an application for their Covid-19 vaccine to be licensed across the European Union.

In a statement Tuesday, the E.U. regulator said it has received a request for the vaccine to be green-lighted under an expedited process and that it could be approved by Jan. 29 during an EMA meeting, “provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete.”

The drugs agency for the 27-nation EU has already approved two other coronavirus vaccines, one made by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech and another by Moderna.

Britain gave its approval to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine last month and has been using it. India approved it this month.

1h ago / 11:19 AM UTC

Covid variants raise concerns in countries hard-hit by pandemic

Jan. 11, 202101:28

The Associated Press

1h ago / 11:17 AM UTC

Bodies pile up at crematorium in Germany's virus hot spot

MEISSEN, Germany — The caskets are stacked three high in the Meissen crematorium's somber memorial hall, piled up in empty offices and stored in hallways. Many are sealed with plastic wrapping, others are labeled “infection risk,” “urgent” or simply “Covid.”

A surge of coronavirus deaths in this corner of eastern Germany has boosted business for crematorium manager Joerg Schaldach and his staff, but nobody is celebrating.

“The situation is a little bit tense for us at the moment,” Schaldach said as another undertaker's van pulled up outside.

The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, when the flu season takes its toll on the elderly.

“It’s normal for more people to die in winter than in summer," said Schaldach. "That’s always been the case.”

Now he has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and each day dozens more are delivered to the modernist building on a hill overlooking Meissen, an ancient town better known for its delicate porcelain and impressive Gothic castle.

On Monday, Meissen county once again took the unwanted lead in Germany's Covid-19 tables, with an infection rate three times the national average. The state of Saxony, where Meissen is located, includes six of the 10 worst-hit counties in Germany.

1h ago / 11:20 AM UTC

India starts shipping Covid-19 vaccine around country

A vehicle carrying the coronavirus vaccine and decorated with marigold flower garlands is waved away by politicians after arriving at the Ahmedabad, India airport on Tuesday. India will start vaccinating an estimated 30 million doctors, nurses and other front-line workers this weekend.Ajit Solanki / AP
NBC News