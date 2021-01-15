Covid live updates: WHO probes virus origins, Vaccine access expands

The number of deaths across the world from Covid-19 is soon expected to pass the 2 million mark, more than a year after the pandemic began.

As of Friday morning, a tally from Johns Hopkins University put the total just 5,000 short of that milestone, with more than 91 million cases globally.

In the U.S., the mayors of some three-dozen cities have asked the incoming Biden administration to send Covid-19 vaccine shipments directly to them, bypassing state governments, saying local officials were best positioned to ramp up lagging inoculations.