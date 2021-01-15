Covid live updates: WHO probes virus origins, Vaccine access expands

The number of deaths across the world from Covid-19 is soon expected to pass the 2 million mark, more than a year after the pandemic began.
As of Friday morning, a tally from Johns Hopkins University put the total just 5,000 short of that milestone, with more than 91 million cases globally.
In the U.S., the mayors of some three-dozen cities have asked the incoming Biden administration to send Covid-19 vaccine shipments directly to them, bypassing state governments, saying local officials were best positioned to ramp up lagging inoculations.
Live Blog
China builds mass isolation center ahead of Lunar New Year
A Chinese city in Hebei province is building a quarantine facility with capacity for 3,000 people to support an anticipated surge of Covid-19 cases ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush.
Images show construction efforts for building the mass site outside the northern capital city of Shijiazhuang, reminiscent of when China rapidly built mass hospitals and turned gyms into isolation centers to cope with the initial outbreak epicenter in Wuhan.
Ahead of the country’s most important national holiday on Feb. 12, approximately 28 million people are under lockdown, as cases see their biggest increase in over ten months. China’s National Health commission reported 144 new cases Friday, the majority in Hebei province.
Refugees in Jordan receive Covid-19 vaccine
Jordan became one of the first countries to provide vaccines to registered refugees, according to a UNHCR statement Thursday.
Jordan’s national vaccination campaign, which came into effect this week, includes anyone living on Jordanian soil. Citizens and residents as well refugees and asylum seekers are entitled to receive vaccinations for free.
The first confirmed Covid-19 case among refugees in Jordan was reported last September. Since then almost 2,000 refugees living in refugee camps have tested positive for the virus, the statement added.
Jordan is home to the second highest share of refugees per capita in the world, with 1.3 million coming from Syria. The Arab nation aims to vaccinate 20 percent of its population in the coming months after procuring three million doses.
France imposes earlier curfew and tightens border control
France will impose a nationwide 6 p.m. curfew on Saturday for at least 15 days, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday. Additional stricter measures include requiring travelers from outside the European Union to have a negative Covid-19 test and self-isolate for a week upon arrival.
Unlike the U.K., the French government has repeatedly favored curfews in an attempt to mitigate viral spread. France was already subjected to an 8 p.m. curfew.
France has the seventh highest death toll in the world. The government is especially concerned by the more-transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in Britain, which now accounts for approximately one percent of new cases.