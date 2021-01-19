In all, more than 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated and more than 12 million have received their first dose.

The 220 deaths reported Tuesday morning brought the U.S. death tally to more than 400,000 people . It took five weeks for the U.S. to tally the last 100,000 deaths, it took 12 weeks to tally the 100,000 before that, and 16 weeks the 100,000 before that.

The U.S. reported 151,571 Covid-19 cases and 1,696 deaths Monday, according to NBC News' tally.

3 more Covid cases linked to Australian Open arrivals

Two players are among the three latest Covid-19 cases that have emerged from testing conducted on passengers who arrived on charter flights bringing people to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said the players weren't considered to be contagious, though, and hadn't been taken out of the regular quarantine hotels.

The first six positive tests were reported over the weekend and connected to flights from Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar.

All passengers on those flights, including 72 elite tennis players, were classified by local health authorities as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus and forced into hard lockdown. That means they're not allowed to leave their hotel rooms for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The six infected people, including a member of the aircrew on one flight and two coaches on different flights, were transferred to a medical hotel.

The Victoria state government announced three new positive tests on Tuesday, the first to involve players.