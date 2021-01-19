More than 400,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the U.S., according to an NBC News tally early Tuesday. It's a milestone that seemed unimaginable at the start of the pandemic a year ago.
As U.S. health officials rush to vaccinate as many vulnerable people as possible, Covid-19 continued to spread at record high rates, with the United States facing a risk of new mutant virus strains spreading from the U.K., Brazil, South Africa as well as new strains emerging in the U.S.
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
U.S. counts 1,600 reported Covid-19 deaths, 151,000 cases
The U.S. reported 151,571 Covid-19 cases and 1,696 deaths Monday, according to NBC News' tally.
The 220 deaths reported Tuesday morning brought the U.S. death tally to more than 400,000 people. It took five weeks for the U.S. to tally the last 100,000 deaths, it took 12 weeks to tally the 100,000 before that, and 16 weeks the 100,000 before that.
In all, more than 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated and more than 12 million have received their first dose.
3 more Covid cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
Two players are among the three latest Covid-19 cases that have emerged from testing conducted on passengers who arrived on charter flights bringing people to Melbourne for the Australian Open.
Tournament director Craig Tiley said the players weren't considered to be contagious, though, and hadn't been taken out of the regular quarantine hotels.
The first six positive tests were reported over the weekend and connected to flights from Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar.
All passengers on those flights, including 72 elite tennis players, were classified by local health authorities as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus and forced into hard lockdown. That means they're not allowed to leave their hotel rooms for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The six infected people, including a member of the aircrew on one flight and two coaches on different flights, were transferred to a medical hotel.
The Victoria state government announced three new positive tests on Tuesday, the first to involve players.
China battles Covid-19 outbreak as vaccine rolled out in Shanghai
Around 1 in 8 people in England estimated to have Covid-19 antibodies, new data shows
An estimated 1 in 8 people in England had antibodies against the coronavirus during December, suggesting they have had Covid-19 previously, according to data released Tuesday by the Office of National Statistics.
The data showed that an estimated 12.1 percent of people aged 16 years and over in England had antibodies last month. The figures for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were lower, with 8.9 percent in Scotland, 9.8 percent in Wales and 7.8 percent in Northern Ireland.
The number of people testing positive for antibodies has been steadily rising since August when it stood at 5.5 percent. The U.K. has recorded more than 90,000 coronavirus deaths, one of the highest per-capita rates in the world.
Fed by a mutant strain of coronavirus, the pandemic gathered strength in Britain in December. The government imposed a lockdown in an effort to control the virus, with retail and schools closed, and indoor socializing not permitted.