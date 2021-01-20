Covid live updates: New virus strains emerge, States expand vaccine distribution

Beijing suburb enforces strict quarantine measures after six cases reported

Local authorities imposed strict new measures on 1.7 million people in a Chinese suburb south of Beijing on Wednesday after confirming six new cases of Covid-19 a day earlier.

Some areas of the district were completely sealed off with residents unable to go outside for any reason, according to a statement released by local authorities on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Across the district, schools have been closed and public places like hotels and stores allowed to operate only at 50 percent capacity.

The district confirmed its first Covid-19 case in a local school on Monday, resulting in over 1,000 pupils and faculty members placed under collective quarantine according to China’s Global Times.

China has recorded 757 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in the past week and 15 million people have been vaccinated, according to government figures.