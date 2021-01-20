Covid live updates: New virus strains emerge, States expand vaccine distribution

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden led the nation in mourning the 400,000 people across the United States who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.
"To heal we must remember," Biden said, just before 400 lights illuminated the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, each representing a thousand Americans who died.
Live Blog
Beijing suburb enforces strict quarantine measures after six cases reported
Local authorities imposed strict new measures on 1.7 million people in a Chinese suburb south of Beijing on Wednesday after confirming six new cases of Covid-19 a day earlier.
Some areas of the district were completely sealed off with residents unable to go outside for any reason, according to a statement released by local authorities on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Across the district, schools have been closed and public places like hotels and stores allowed to operate only at 50 percent capacity.
The district confirmed its first Covid-19 case in a local school on Monday, resulting in over 1,000 pupils and faculty members placed under collective quarantine according to China’s Global Times.
China has recorded 757 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in the past week and 15 million people have been vaccinated, according to government figures.
Germany mandates medical-grade masks on transport and in shops
Germany made the wearing of medical-grade masks mandatory in shops and on public transport, amid fears that more contagious variants of coronavirus are plunging the country into a deeper health crisis, according to a government statement.
The penalty for not wearing a medical face mask varies from state to sate. Offenders in Bavaria, for example, could face a fine of up to 250 euros, around $300.
Germany joins Austria in enforcing stricter guidelines on medical-grade face coverings. In Austria, FFP2 masks will be required from Jan. 25.
The news comes as German leader Angela Merkel announced that the country would extend its national lockdown until February 14, in a press conference Tuesday evening. The lockdown was previously scheduled to end on Jan. 31.