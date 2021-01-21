Covid live updates: Biden administration plans for Covid vaccines and pandemic strategy

President Joe Biden has revealed an ambitious Covid-19 response plan, which promises to deliver 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days. Biden aims to speed up vaccine production, including using the Defense Production Act, and will encourage states to start vaccinating people 65 and older, along with certain essential workers, including teachers and grocery store employees.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, says the country is now committed to working with the World Health Organization under Biden, following years of harsh criticism and obstruction from President Donald Trump's administration.
Meanwhile, inauguration day was the deadliest so far for the U.S. since the start of the pandemic: there were 4,131 deaths on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally, beating the previous record set on Jan. 7.
Live Blog
Biden outlines ambitious pandemic response on 2nd day in office
WASHINGTON — On his second day in office, President Joe Biden has revealed plans to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic by creating federal community vaccination centers in stadiums, gymnasiums and conference centers staffed with thousands of additional workers, some of them from federal agencies and the military, as well as first responders.
Biden's plan also looks for ways to speed vaccine production, including using the Defense Production Act, shoring up the supply chain and releasing more of the federal government's reserves. Biden will encourage all states to start vaccinating people 65 and older, along with certain essential workers, including teachers and grocery store employees.
Biden has set an ambitious goal of giving 100 million shots in 100 days — picking up the pace from the 17 million shots the Trump administration recorded in a little over a month. Administration officials think they have the supply and resources to meet the goal, but they said they will need funding from Congress to expand vaccinations to the wider population, increase testing and help schools reopen. Biden is asking for more than $400 million for the pandemic response as part of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
British scientists fear viral transmissions are not declining, despite national lockdown
England’s latest national lockdown has not reduced the spread of the coronavirus, according to a study conducted by Imperial College London, as the U.K.'s Covid-19 death toll rose to a record 1,820 on Wednesday.
The study said prevalence of the virus in England is “very high with no evidence of decline.” Researchers looked at 142,900 nose and throat swabs between Jan. 6 and Jan. 15. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed Britons from parts of the country to reunite with their families over Christmas.
Viral spread was highest in London at 2.8 percent, more than double the figure in late November, according to the study.
Fauci lays out Biden’s support for WHO after Trump criticism
GENEVA — President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser on Covid-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the United States will cease reducing U.S. staff counts at the World Health Organization and pay its financial obligations to it as it vows to stay fully engaged with the U.N. health agency to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am honored to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization,” Fauci told the WHO’s executive board meeting in Geneva via videoconference. The administration announced just hours after Biden’s inauguration that the United States would revoke a planned pullout from the WHO in July that had been announced by the Trump administration.
Fauci’s quick commitment to WHO—whose response to the coronavirus outbreak was repeatedly berated by the Trump administration— marks a dramatic and vocal shift toward a multilateral approach to fighting the pandemic.
He said the administration will “will cease the drawdown of U.S. staff seconded to the WHO” and resume “regular engagement” with WHO. He added: “The United States also intends to fulfill its financial obligations to the organization.”
Shanghai reports first Covid-19 cases since November
China’s major business city of Shanghai reported three new Covid-19 cases Thursday, its first signs of local infections since Nov. 23.
The news comes amid concerns over a second surge of new cases across the country ahead of China’s most important holiday, Lunar New Year. Lockdowns, isolation centers and mass testing sites are already underway in other Chinese provinces in the hopes of preventing viral spread from spiraling out of control. Shanghai has begun mass testing hospital staff after two workers returned with "suspicious" test results.
Back in November, Shanghai had reported an outbreak of 349 locally transmitted cases, according to China's Global Times. By early January, China’s most populous city of 23 million had discharged all of its patients and noted there were no new hospitalizations.