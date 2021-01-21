Covid live updates: Biden administration plans for Covid vaccines and pandemic strategy

President Joe Biden has revealed an ambitious Covid-19 response plan, which promises to deliver 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days. Biden aims to speed up vaccine production, including using the Defense Production Act, and will encourage states to start vaccinating people 65 and older, along with certain essential workers, including teachers and grocery store employees.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, says the country is now committed to working with the World Health Organization under Biden, following years of harsh criticism and obstruction from President Donald Trump's administration.

Meanwhile, inauguration day was the deadliest so far for the U.S. since the start of the pandemic: there were 4,131 deaths on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally, beating the previous record set on Jan. 7.