Covid live updates: Biden to bring back travel bans to stop new strain

President Joe Biden plans to sign restrictions Monday on travel to the United States to mitigate Covid-19 transmission, two White House officials confirmed Sunday.
The ban would prevent most non-U.S. citizens from entry if they have recently been in South Africa, where a new strain of Covid-19 has been identified. The virus has killed more than 418,000 people and infected upward of 25 million across the U.S., according to an NBC News tracker.
Live Blog
Israel begins vaccinating students aged 16-18
Israel has begun vaccinating students between the ages of 16-18 in a bid to enable them to sit exams.
The announcement from the health ministry that the vaccination program was opening up to some school pupils came last week and one Israeli health plan told NBC News it had started administering doses Sunday.
The development comes as Israel decided to halt passenger flights to and from the country from midnight Monday to Jan. 31.
Public and private schools show a pandemic learning divideJan. 24, 202102:43
Anti-lockdown protests turn violent in the Netherlands, 240 arrested
Clashes broke out in several Dutch cities over the introduction of new nationwide lockdown measures on Sunday, resulting in over 240 arrests, according to police and local media.
Police used water cannon, dogs and mounted officers to disperse a protest in central Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon, according to eye-witnesses. Nearly 200 people, some of them throwing stones and fireworks, were detained in the city.
One of the demonstrations took place in Amsterdam’s Museum Square, which violated a ban on public gatherings. The violent protests were prompted by tougher social distancing measures, announced by the government. The new national measures include a nightly curfew for the first time since World War Two.
Dutch military police said in a tweet that they were deployed to at least two additional cities in the south to support local law enforcement and contain the violence.
Israel bans international flights amid fears of new variants
Israel is set to stop all international travel from Monday evening as it seeks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus variants.
The flight ban will come into effect from midnight tonight and last until the end of the month, according to a statement released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
"Other than rare exceptions, we are closing the sky hermetically to prevent the entry of the virus variants and also to ensure that we progress quickly with our vaccination campaign," Netanyahu said in public remarks at the start of a cabinet meeting.
Exceptions for outgoing departures include emergency medical evacuations and attending a funeral overseas of a close relative.
The country's borders have already largely been closed to foreigners during the pandemic, with only Israeli passport holders allowed entry.
Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for Covid-19
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. His symptoms were light and he was receiving medical treatment, he said.
"As always, I am optimistic," said López Obrador, 67, who has resisted wearing a mask.
Mexico is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, and it has the fourth-highest death toll worldwide. The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 10,872 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 530 deaths, bringing its totals to 1,763,219 infections and 149,614 deaths.