Covid live updates: Biden to bring back travel bans to stop new strain

The development comes as Israel decided to halt passenger flights to and from the country from midnight Monday to Jan. 31.

The announcement from the health ministry that the vaccination program was opening up to some school pupils came last week and one Israeli health plan told NBC News it had started administering doses Sunday.

Israel has begun vaccinating students between the ages of 16-18 in a bid to enable them to sit exams.

Anti-lockdown protests turn violent in the Netherlands, 240 arrested

Clashes broke out in several Dutch cities over the introduction of new nationwide lockdown measures on Sunday, resulting in over 240 arrests, according to police and local media.

Police used water cannon, dogs and mounted officers to disperse a protest in central Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon, according to eye-witnesses. Nearly 200 people, some of them throwing stones and fireworks, were detained in the city.

A car on fire in front of the train station in Eindhoven Sunday, after a rally by several hundreds of people against a Covid-19 lockdown. ROB ENGELAAR / AFP - Getty Images

One of the demonstrations took place in Amsterdam’s Museum Square, which violated a ban on public gatherings. The violent protests were prompted by tougher social distancing measures, announced by the government. The new national measures include a nightly curfew for the first time since World War Two.

Dutch military police said in a tweet that they were deployed to at least two additional cities in the south to support local law enforcement and contain the violence.