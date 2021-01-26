Covid live updates: Biden administration increases vaccine goal and distribution

New Zealand's border may remain shut for 'much of this year,' prime minister says

New Zealand's borders are expected to remain closed for most of this year due to concerns over Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday. The pacific nation will still pursue travel arrangements with neighboring countries such as Australia.

Medical authorities, meanwhile, may approve a vaccine as early as next week, according to Ardern, as pressure mounts for a start to vaccinations after the country confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus in the community in months.

"Given the risks in the world around us and the uncertainty of the global rollout of the vaccine, we can expect our borders to be impacted for much of this year," Ardern said at a news conference.

For travel to restart, authorities either needed confidence that those vaccinated do not remain carriers of the virus or enough of the population needed to be vaccinated so people can safely re-enter New Zealand. Both options will take time, she said.

A tough lockdown and geographical isolation helped the country of 5 million virtually eliminate coronavirus within its borders.

New Zealand reported 2 new cases of Covid-19 at its managed isolation facilities on Tuesday and no new community cases. The country has 65 active cases, 1,934 confirmed cases in all, and 25 deaths.