Covid live updates: Biden administration increases vaccine goal and distribution

President Joe Biden is planning to vaccinate even more Americans against Covid-19 in the coming weeks by administering 150 million shots over the next 100 days, equivalent to 1.5 million a day.
Biden is asking Congress for more than $400 billion to fund the effort. "It is going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we've ever tried in this country, but I think we can do that," he said Monday.
The virus has killed more than 418,000 people and infected upward of 25 million across the U.S., according to an NBC News tracker.
Live Blog
New Zealand's border may remain shut for 'much of this year,' prime minister says
New Zealand's borders are expected to remain closed for most of this year due to concerns over Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday. The pacific nation will still pursue travel arrangements with neighboring countries such as Australia.
Medical authorities, meanwhile, may approve a vaccine as early as next week, according to Ardern, as pressure mounts for a start to vaccinations after the country confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus in the community in months.
"Given the risks in the world around us and the uncertainty of the global rollout of the vaccine, we can expect our borders to be impacted for much of this year," Ardern said at a news conference.
For travel to restart, authorities either needed confidence that those vaccinated do not remain carriers of the virus or enough of the population needed to be vaccinated so people can safely re-enter New Zealand. Both options will take time, she said.
A tough lockdown and geographical isolation helped the country of 5 million virtually eliminate coronavirus within its borders.
New Zealand reported 2 new cases of Covid-19 at its managed isolation facilities on Tuesday and no new community cases. The country has 65 active cases, 1,934 confirmed cases in all, and 25 deaths.
Dutch police detain 150 rioters as anti-lockdown protests continue for third night in the Netherlands
A third night of riots continued in several cities across the Netherlands on Monday night, defying the country’s nightly coronavirus curfew. Dutch police detained more than 150 people, where roaming groups of rioters set fires, threw rocks and looted stores.
Ten police were injured in the port city of Rotterdam, where 60 rioters were detained overnight, Dutch news agency ANP said on Tuesday.
In videos shared on social media, rioters in Rotterdam can be heard shouting in the streets as local officials emerge on the scene. Police used teargas to disperse the looters last night.
The nation's lockdown was triggered by a new wave of infections linked to emerging variants of the virus. Schools and non-essential shops have been shut since mid-December, after bars and restaurants were closed two months prior.
Only 20 of 128,000 Israelis got Covid after second Pfizer vaccine shot
Early data from Israel suggests that very few people who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine have contracted a symptomatic Covid-19 case, according to a leading Israeli healthcare provider.
Results shared by a Maccabi Healthcare Services showed that only 0.01 percent of people who received both shots have since come down with coronavirus cases. This is 20 out of the approximately 128,600 people.
"According to Maccabi's experts this is preliminary data but the numbers are very encouraging," Maccabi said in a statement.
Israel has become the world’s leader in vaccine rollout, vaccinating nearly half of its 9 million citizens since its program began on Dec. 19, according to Our World in data.