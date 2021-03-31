Derek Chauvin trial live updates: News on George Floyd's death

During Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Tuesday, four underage witnesses, including the teen who recorded the viral video of the death of George Floyd, testified.

Lawyers for Chauvin who faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in their cross-examination of many of the bystander witnesses tried to portray the crowd witnessing Floyd's death as angry and interfering with police.

A tense exchange came at the end of the day, when Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter who was off duty at the time of Floyd's death, testified that she was not allowed to give him aid. Her responses to questions from Chauvin's attorneys prompted the judge to warn her, "Do not argue with the court, do not argue with counsel."