Derek Chauvin trial live updates: News on George Floyd's death

During Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Tuesday, four underage witnesses, including the teen who recorded the viral video of the death of George Floyd, testified.
Lawyers for Chauvin who faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in their cross-examination of many of the bystander witnesses tried to portray the crowd witnessing Floyd's death as angry and interfering with police.
A tense exchange came at the end of the day, when Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter who was off duty at the time of Floyd's death, testified that she was not allowed to give him aid. Her responses to questions from Chauvin's attorneys prompted the judge to warn her, "Do not argue with the court, do not argue with counsel."
Live Blog
Chauvin's defense attempted to portray bystanders as angry mob that diverted officers' attention
During his opening statement Monday, the attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death claimed that the crowd of onlookers who witnessed Floyd's death last May had made the responding officers worry for their safety and diverted their attention from him.
On Tuesday, the defense attorney, Eric Nelson, doubled down. He asked four witnesses, including the teenager who recorded the widely seen video of Floyd being detained, whether they and others in the crowd were angry as they watched Floyd pinned on the pavement by the former officer, Derek Chauvin.
Of the six people who took the stand, Nelson cross-examined four of them and pushed each to suggest that the crowd of onlookers had been angry. He repeatedly asked them if they themselves shouted at officers or heard others do so.
'Do not argue with the court': Chauvin trial judge warns witness in tense exchange
The judge overseeing the trial for former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd, warned a witness not to argue Tuesday after her replies to a defense attorney.
"Do not argue with the court, do not argue with counsel, answer the questions, do not volunteer information that is not requested," Judge Peter Cahill told Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter who was off duty at the time of Floyd's death and testified that she was not allowed to give him aid.
The judge's admonition followed Hansen's replies to defense attorney Eric Nelson.
After Nelson asked about the mood of the crowd near the May 25 police encounter that ended in Floyd's death and whether people were angry, Hansen replied: "I don't know if you've seen anybody be killed, but it's upsetting."