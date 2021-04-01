Derek Chauvin trial live updates: News on George Floyd's death

Live coverage on this blog has ended, please click here for coverage of Day 4 of testimony.

In Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Wednesday, video was shown for the first time inside Cup Foods before George Floyd's interaction with Minneapolis police.

Video from inside the convenience store where a cashier said Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes May 25, showed him in the moments before he was pinned under the knee of the former officer, Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter.