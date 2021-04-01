IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Derek Chauvin trial live updates: News on George Floyd's death

Watch the Derek Chauvin trial livestream and get live updates and news as witnesses provide testimony to the jury in the murder trial for George Floyd's death.
A woman protests outside the Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is being held, on March 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn.Kerem Yucel / AFP - Getty Images

In Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Wednesday, video was shown for the first time inside Cup Foods before George Floyd's interaction with Minneapolis police.

Video from inside the convenience store where a cashier said Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes May 25, showed him in the moments before he was pinned under the knee of the former officer, Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Janelle Griffith

31m ago / 11:30 AM UTC

New videos show what happened before George Floyd's deadly encounter with police

Christopher Martin, 19, who was a cashier at the store and lived above it, testified Wednesday that he flagged the $20 bill and that he suspected that Floyd was "high" but that he was friendly and talkative. An autopsy determined that Floyd was intoxicated with fentanyl and had recently used methamphetamines.

Martin said he accepted the bill, despite a store policy that said the amount would be taken out of his paycheck, because he didn't believe Floyd knew it was counterfeit. He also said he hadn't been trained by Cup Foods to identify a counterfeit bill. The color of the bill made him suspicious that it was fake, he testified.

"I thought I'd be doing him a favor," Martin said.

35m ago / 11:26 AM UTC

Witness breaks down on stand as video shows George Floyd say 'I can't breathe'

March 31, 202103:12