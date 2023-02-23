Alex Murdaugh trial live updates: Murder suspect may take the stand in defense

What to know about Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
- Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife and son, Paul.
- Prosecutors claimMurdaugh killed them to gain sympathy and "escape the accountability" for his string of financial crimes.
- Murdaugh's surviving son, Buster, took the stand on Tuesday to defend his father.
- Murdaugh may take the stand on Thursday in his defense, his legal team said.
What the prosecution did, and didn't do, so far
The prosecution rested last week and did not offer hard proof — such as a confession, eyewitnesses, video or fingerprints — that Murdaugh, a once-powerful lawyer and part-time prosecutor in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, had pulled the trigger.
Although the Murdaugh family owned guns, several of which were seized from their Colleton County hunting property in the investigation, the prosecution has said investigators didn’t find the actual murder weapons: a shotgun and an AR-style rifle.
Creighton Waters, the chief prosecutor for the state attorney general’s office, had relied heavily on circumstantial evidence to posit a motive for why Murdaugh, 54, would have wanted his wife, Margaret, 52, and their son Paul, 22, dead, and offered a timeline based on cellphone and car GPS data to show he had the opportunity.
Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster takes the standFeb. 22, 202304:52
Witness in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial describes chaotic crime scene
The defense for Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of killing his wife and a son, called into question the integrity of the crime scene in the second day of their case while also trying to distinguish between Murdaugh’s alleged deceptions, including financial misconduct, and the double murder charges he is on trial for.
Mark Ball, a former law partner who once considered Murdaugh a close friend, testified Wednesday morning in Walterboro that there were no roadblocks at the crime scene and that he was able to freely wander throughout Murdaugh’s property in Moselle after the killings.
“There was a piece of Paul’s skull, about the size of a baseball, laying there,” he recalled seeing, referring to Paul Murdaugh, the son Murdaugh is accused of killing.