Murdaugh murder trial live updates: Suspect continues testimony

How things ended yesterday

The state spent yesterday afternoon walking the jury through Murdaugh’s extensive legal background, how he may have misrepresented himself as law enforcement to gain advantages and his alleged financial crimes.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has argued that Murdaugh is a deeply dishonest and deceptive person. Still, the examination of his previous misconduct, particularly the focus on his alleged financial fraud, has not been connected yet to the double murder charges.

Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday.