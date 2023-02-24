IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated an hour ago

Murdaugh murder trial live updates: Suspect continues testimony

Prosecutors will continue their cross-examination of disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday. They say Murdaugh murdered his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son

03:56
By NBC News

What to know about Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

  • Murdaugh is on trial in the murdersof his wife, Margaret, and their younger son, Paul. He testified yesterday: "I didn't shoot my wife or son."
  • Murdaugh admitted he lied to law enforcement officers about his location before the murders because of his addiction to prescription pain pills and general paranoia.
  • Murdaugh broke down multiple times on the stand as his attorney asked him to describe the murder scene.
  • Prosecutors will continue their cross-examination of the disgraced former lawyer for most of today.
1h ago / 12:01 PM UTC

A timeline of the deaths

1h ago / 12:01 PM UTC

How things ended yesterday

Uwa Ede-Osifo

The state spent yesterday afternoon walking the jury through Murdaugh’s extensive legal background, how he may have misrepresented himself as law enforcement to gain advantages and his alleged financial crimes.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has argued that Murdaugh is a deeply dishonest and deceptive person. Still, the examination of his previous misconduct, particularly the focus on his alleged financial fraud, has not been connected yet to the double murder charges.

Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday.

1h ago / 12:01 PM UTC

Alex Murdaugh becomes impatient during questioning over financial crimes

Feb. 23, 202303:55