Murdaugh murder trial live updates: Suspect continues testimony

What to know about Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
- Murdaugh is on trial in the murdersof his wife, Margaret, and their younger son, Paul. He testified yesterday: "I didn't shoot my wife or son."
- Murdaugh admitted he lied to law enforcement officers about his location before the murders because of his addiction to prescription pain pills and general paranoia.
- Murdaugh broke down multiple times on the stand as his attorney asked him to describe the murder scene.
- Prosecutors will continue their cross-examination of the disgraced former lawyer for most of today.
A timeline of the deaths
How things ended yesterday
The state spent yesterday afternoon walking the jury through Murdaugh’s extensive legal background, how he may have misrepresented himself as law enforcement to gain advantages and his alleged financial crimes.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution has argued that Murdaugh is a deeply dishonest and deceptive person. Still, the examination of his previous misconduct, particularly the focus on his alleged financial fraud, has not been connected yet to the double murder charges.
Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday.