Buffalo Tops shooting live updates: Suspect expected to plead guilty to murder charges

What you need to know about the racist mass shooting at the Buffalo supermarket
- Suspect in racist Buffalo mass shooting to plead guilty to 25 counts, victims' attorney confirms
- The suspect said he carried out attack 'for the future of the White race,' complaint says
- A community leader and a retired Buffalo officer are among the victims
Lawyer for victims' families explains expected plea deal
The attorney for the families of the victims explained the rationale for the plead deal.
“It avoids a lengthy trial that they believe would be very difficult for the families,” attorney Terrence Connors said last week of the plea. “I think it was pretty clear that they had no real defense.”
Conors said he represents seven families who lost loved ones in the massacre at Tops Friendly Market carried out by Payton Gendron, now 19, and the families of two people who are seriously injured.
Federal hate crime charges filed against Buffalo shooting suspect
Federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges against the white gunman who allegedly fired five dozen shots while killing 10 people in a racist attack in western New York.
The charges include 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, 10 counts of using a firearm to commit murder during and in retaliation to a crime of violence and three counts of using and discharging of a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence.
“Hateful acts of violence terrorize not only the individuals who are all attacked but entire communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters in Buffalo when the charges were announced. “At the Justice Department, we view confronting hate crimes as both as our legal and our moral obligation.”