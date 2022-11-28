Buffalo Tops shooting live updates: Suspect expected to plead guilty to murder charges

Lawyer for victims' families explains expected plea deal

The attorney for the families of the victims explained the rationale for the plead deal.

“It avoids a lengthy trial that they believe would be very difficult for the families,” attorney Terrence Connors said last week of the plea. “I think it was pretty clear that they had no real defense.”

Conors said he represents seven families who lost loved ones in the massacre at Tops Friendly Market carried out by Payton Gendron, now 19, and the families of two people who are seriously injured.

