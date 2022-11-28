IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Updated 26 minutes ago

Buffalo Tops shooting live updates: Suspect expected to plead guilty to murder charges

The white man suspected of killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, in May is set to enter a guilty plea to a 25-count state indictment.
Law enforcement officials work at the scene of a mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market
Law enforcement officials work at the scene of a mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y. on May 15, 2022.Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file
What you need to know about the racist mass shooting at the Buffalo supermarket

26m ago / 1:22 PM UTC

Lawyer for victims' families explains expected plea deal

Julianne McShane

The attorney for the families of the victims explained the rationale for the plead deal.

“It avoids a lengthy trial that they believe would be very difficult for the families,” attorney Terrence Connors said last week of the plea. “I think it was pretty clear that they had no real defense.”

Conors said he represents seven families who lost loved ones in the massacre at Tops Friendly Market carried out by Payton Gendron, now 19, and the families of two people who are seriously injured.

26m ago / 1:22 PM UTC

Federal hate crime charges filed against Buffalo shooting suspect

Kim Sneed and David K. Li

Federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges against the white gunman who allegedly fired five dozen shots while killing 10 people in a racist attack in western New York.

The charges include 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, 10 counts of using a firearm to commit murder during and in retaliation to a crime of violence and three counts of using and discharging of a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence.

“Hateful acts of violence terrorize not only the individuals who are all attacked but entire communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters in Buffalo when the charges were announced. “At the Justice Department, we view confronting hate crimes as both as our legal and our moral obligation.”

26m ago / 1:22 PM UTC

From July: Tops grocery store reopens two months after deadly Buffalo shooting

