Burlington, Vermont, shooting live updates: Three Palestinian men shot on their way to dinner

"It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT," Sanders wrote on his X account. "Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation. My thoughts are with them and their families."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called the shooting of three Palestinian men in Burlington "shocking and deeply upsetting."

Haverford College says Burlington shooting victims are Palestinian students

Haverford College, which one of the Burlington shooting victims attends, identified all three victims as Palestinian.

In a note shared with the college community, President Wendy Raymond and Dean John McKnight said they had learned about the incident.

"We learned early this morning that a member of our community, Haverford junior Kinnan Abdalhamid, is recovering from a gunshot wound in a hospital in Burlington, VT, after he and two of his lifelong friends were shot near the University of Vermont campus by an unknown assailant(s) Saturday evening," the statement read.

Show more

The Haverford, Pennsylvania, college is in touch with Abdalhamid's family, who live overseas, and McKnight will be traveling to Burlington today. "Kinnan and his friends are all Palestinian students studying at U.S. colleges and universities," the statement read. "Police are investigating the shootings, and we await word on whether it will be pursued as a hate crime. In the meantime, know that Haverford College condemns all acts of hatred."