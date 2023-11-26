Burlington, Vermont, shooting live updates: Three Palestinian men shot on their way to dinner

What we know
- The three men were on their way to a family dinner on Saturday night when they were harassed and shot.
- The victims were wearing keffiyehs and speaking Arabic when a man shot them.
- The war between Israel and Hamas has sparked heated protests and fiery rhetoric at college campuses. Jewish and Muslim students have been forced to confront violent threats.
Bernie Sanders says shooting of three Palestinian men in Vermont is 'shocking and deeply upsetting'
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called the shooting of three Palestinian men in Burlington "shocking and deeply upsetting."
"It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT," Sanders wrote on his X account. "Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation. My thoughts are with them and their families."
Haverford College says Burlington shooting victims are Palestinian students
Haverford College, which one of the Burlington shooting victims attends, identified all three victims as Palestinian.
In a note shared with the college community, President Wendy Raymond and Dean John McKnight said they had learned about the incident.
"We learned early this morning that a member of our community, Haverford junior Kinnan Abdalhamid, is recovering from a gunshot wound in a hospital in Burlington, VT, after he and two of his lifelong friends were shot near the University of Vermont campus by an unknown assailant(s) Saturday evening," the statement read.
The Haverford, Pennsylvania, college is in touch with Abdalhamid's family, who live overseas, and McKnight will be traveling to Burlington today.
"Kinnan and his friends are all Palestinian students studying at U.S. colleges and universities," the statement read. "Police are investigating the shootings, and we await word on whether it will be pursued as a hate crime. In the meantime, know that Haverford College condemns all acts of hatred."
FBI is aware of shooting incident in Burlington
The FBI said it is aware of the incident in Burlington where three Palestinian men were shot.
“We are aware of the incident in Burlington and are working with our state and local partners in Vermont,” a spokesperson for the FBI's field office in Albany, New York, said. “If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate.”
Burlington shooting victims were wearing keffiyehs and speaking Arabic when shot, advocacy organization says
The three shooting victims were wearing keffiyehs and speaking Arabic when a man harassed and shot them, according to the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee.
A keffiyeh is a traditional scarf worn by people in parts of the Middle East. The scarf has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.
The victims were identified by the ADC as students, all 20 years old. They've all survived the shooting, but two of them are currently in the intensive care unit and one "has sustained very critical and serious injuries," according to the ADC.
"After reviewing the initial information provided we have reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab," the ADC said in a statement.
The students were spending Thanksgiving break together, wearing keffiyehs and speaking Arabic when a man approached them, according to the ADC.
"A man shouted and harassed the victims, then proceeded to shoot them," the organization said. "ADC calls on law enforcement in Vermont to investigate this shooting as a hate crime. In addition, ADC has reached out to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to also call on an immediate hate crimes investigation."
“We are praying for a full recovery of the victims, and will stand by to support the families in any way that is needed," ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub said. "Given the information collected and provided, it is clear that the hate was a motivating factor in this shooting, and we call on law enforcement to investigate it as such. The surge in anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian sentiment we are experiencing is unprecedented, and this is another example of that hate turning violent."
West Bank school says Burlington shooting victims are graduates
The Ramallah Friends School in the West Bank identified the Burlington shooting victims as graduates from the school.
"Ramallah Friends School board, administration, staff and community are deeply distressed by the recent incident involving three of our graduates," the school wrote on Facebook.
According to the school, one was shot in the back and another was shot in the chest. NBC News has not independently confirmed this information.
"We stand united in hope and support for their well-being during this challenging time. Please hold our graduates and their families in the light," the school wrote.
Three Palestinian men shot in Vermont on their way to a family dinner, official says
Three Palestinian men were shot in Burlington, Vermont, last night while on their way to a family dinner, according to Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission to the U.K.
"Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh," Zomlot wrote on his X account. "They are critically injured."
Zomlot referenced the murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, who was fatally stabbed by his landlord about six weeks ago in Illinois.
"The hate crimes against Palestinians must stop. Palestinians everywhere need protection," he wrote.