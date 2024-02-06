California flooding live updates: Storm system still bringing rain and widespread warnings

What to know about California's weather
- While much of the heaviest rain hit California throughout Monday, a storm system will linger, continuing to pose a risk of flooding for southern parts of the state.
- The San Diego region was under a flood watch through Tuesday night due to excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service said and residents in mountain areas were also warned about rockslides and rocks on the roads.
- Further north, the NWS issued a flash flood warning for the Los Angeles area cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood through 5 a.m. Tuesday local time. Consistent and at times heavy rainfall had already caused flooding and dozens of mudslide in the greater L.A. area the day prior.
- At least three people have died as a result of falling trees during the storm.
Los Angeles River surges
An aerial view of the Los Angeles River, swollen by storm runoff as a powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm continues to impact Southern California yesterday.
Flood warning issued for area including Beverly Hills, Santa Monica
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for an area that includes the Los Angeles area cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.
The warning is until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Other parts of the warning area include Santa Monica and Malibu. Officials warned earlier today that the ground is completely saturated and can’t handle any more rain.
“Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated light to moderate rain falling with embedded heavier showers across the warned area,” the weather service said.
Rainfall rates could be a half-inch per hour were expected at times throughout the night, and additional rain was forecast at 0.5 and 1.5 inches across the warned area. Also included in the warned area was Los Angeles’ famous Griffith Park.
Los Angeles firefighters hoist man from fast-moving river
Los Angeles firefighters used a helicopter to rescue a man who jumped into the flooded river to save his dog yesterday..