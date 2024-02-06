California flooding live updates: Storm system still bringing rain and widespread warnings

An aerial view of the Los Angeles River, swollen by storm runoff as a powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm continues to impact Southern California yesterday.

Flood warning issued for area including Beverly Hills, Santa Monica

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for an area that includes the Los Angeles area cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The warning is until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Other parts of the warning area include Santa Monica and Malibu. Officials warned earlier today that the ground is completely saturated and can’t handle any more rain.

“Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated light to moderate rain falling with embedded heavier showers across the warned area,” the weather service said.

Rainfall rates could be a half-inch per hour were expected at times throughout the night, and additional rain was forecast at 0.5 and 1.5 inches across the warned area. Also included in the warned area was Los Angeles’ famous Griffith Park.