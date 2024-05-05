Campus protests: LAPD officers gather to clear USC campus; university warns of possible arrests

What to know about campus protests:
- Public safety and LAPD officers began to gather before dawn at the University of Southern California, where a pro-Palestinian protest encampment was set up 12 days ago, as school officials warned people to leave or risk arrest.
- In April, USC cancelled the speech of Asna Tabassum, the valedictorian and a Muslim student, citing security concerns and sparking controversy.
- More than 2,300 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests at colleges across the country. Columbia University is rethinking its commencement ceremony in the wake of campus protests and mass arrests.
- Police operations have cleared encampments in multiple colleges, including NYU and The New School in New York. At least 30 were arrested at Portland State University, where protesters barricaded themselves inside a library.
- Many universities are bracing for disruption at upcoming commencement ceremonies, including at the University of Michigan, Northeastern, Arizona State and Ohio State where protests have occurred.
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have rocked college campuses in the United States are now gaining traction across the world, from London, Paris and Rome to Sydney, Tokyo, Beirut and beyond.
Police in riot gear begin clearing banners
Police officers from the LAPD are wearing riot gear, according to a KNBC camera crew in the area.
Officers were also seen taking down protest banners in the Instagram live of the university's student-run Annenberg Media.
LAPD officers gather to clear the campus; university warns of possible arrests
Dozens of officers from the Los Angeles Police Department have gathered around the campus, according to a KNBC camera crew at the site, with the university saying the department is "clearing the center of UPC," referring to the university park campus.
"If you are in the center of campus, please leave. People who don’t leave could be arrested," the university said in a post on X.
Three fire trucks and two ambulances have also been parked in the area, Corienne Smith, a student journalist at the campus posted on X.
After weeks of pro-Palestinian protests on campuses, colleges regroup ahead of commencement ceremonies
After weeks of pro-Palestinian protests on campuses nationwide leading to more than 2,300 arrests, many universities are now regrouping in preparation for their upcoming commencement ceremonies, with some taking place as early as this weekend.
The University of Michigan, Northeastern, Arizona State and Ohio State are among the schools where protests have occurred and are slated to have graduation ceremonies this weekend.
School administrations are issuing warnings that anyone planning on disrupting the ceremonies will be removed from campus, as students at dozens of institutions continue to protest in support of Palestinian human rights.
Who were the ‘outsiders’ at Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall?
When James Carlson was arrested inside Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall, he was already under investigation for snatching an Israeli flag out of a man’s hand near campus and setting it on fire.
The 40-year-old animal rights lawyer is among the group of “professional outsiders” cast by the New York City police department and mayor as having a significant role in the takeover of Hamilton Hall.
But while there is no doubt that the occupation of the building amounted to a dramatic escalation in tactics, it remains unclear how large an influence outsiders like Carlson have had on the overall student protest movement at Columbia and nearby colleges, which began more than two weeks ago.
Some of the student protesters think the narrative pushed by city and university officials — of dangerous outsiders co-opting the demonstrations — is fueled by ulterior motives.