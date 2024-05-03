Campus protests live updates: Portland State library cleared twice; more than 2,000 arrested nationwide

What to know about campus protests:
- More than 2,000 people have now been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests at colleges across the country.
- Police operations are ongoing at multiple colleges, including Portland State University where authorities twice cleared a library after protesters barricaded themselves inside.
- A NYPD officer accidentally fired a gun inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall when police entered it to clear it of protesters earlier this week, officials said. City officials said that many of those arrested at campus demonstrations were not affiliated with the schools.
- President Joe Biden addressed the protests from the White Househours after dramatic scenes at UCLA, saying students had a right to dissent but not a right to cause chaos.
Campus protests at Portland State University
Pro-Palestinian students and activists face police officers after protesters were evicted from the library on campus yesterday at Portland State University in Portland, Ore.
Portland police seek protesters after clearing barricaded library twice, arresting 30
Police in Portland are appealing for information on 18 protesters suspected to have barricaded themselves inside Portland State University's library before fleeing the scene.
Portland Police Bureau said in a series of statements early today that its officers cleared out the library twice following a "days-long occupation," in a police operation in which seven officers sustained minor injuries.
At least 30 protesters were arrested over the course of yesterday, police said, after "trespassers illegally entered the building again despite efforts to secure it." Some have been booked into jail; none have so far been identified.
PPB added that it will release the identities of the suspects soon.
Police surrounded the building from 6 a.m. (9 a.m. ET) yesterday. After orders to leave were ignored, police said, officers began clearing the building — while they met nor resistance they say they saw "barricades, acts of vandalism including damage to the fire alarm system," and home-made attempts to stop the officers' advance.
This included, police said, "floors coated with paint and soap, or some other slippery substance." One person let off a fire extinguisher at officers, the statement said, before they were arrested.
Those still inside then fled the scene, some carrying improvised shields, police said. One "attempted to strike an officer with a shield" and was then arrested.
At 9:30 a.m. (12:30 p.m. ET) the building was declared clear and officers left — but protesters then tore down a fence and re-entered the building, prompting yet another police response and eight more arrests.
Campus calls to divest from Israel hinge on a tough question: Where’s the money exactly?
Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University yelled “disclose, divest, we will not stop” as they broke into Hamilton Hall earlier this week, demanding the school drop any investments in companies doing business in Israel.
But shedding those stakes first requires identifying them, and even that step — disclosure — can get tricky fast, higher education finance experts say. Many large university endowments are murkily set up with thousands of individual funds that have their own rules on how they’re invested, few requirements to share their investments publicly, and third-party managers whose oversight of day-to-day trading can limit campus officials’ knowledge of their own schools’ portfolios.
“I think a lot of people believe an endowment is a piggy bank, and it’s not,” said Bill Guerrero, chief financial officer at the University of Bridgeport, a private university in Connecticut.
How the showdown at Columbia University between protesters and NYPD unfolded
The first sign that the weekslong standoff at Columbia University was nearing a dramatic finale came after dusk when New York City police officers clad in riot gear began massing south of the east gate of the venerable Ivy League school.
It was around 9 p.m. Tuesday and the pro-Palestinian protesters standing in front of the wrought-iron gate could see the police gathering and were defiant.
“We will not move. We will not bend,” they chanted. “The occupation has to end.”
The protests had erupted on the campus April 17 when students — demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and that Columbia divest from corporations that could be profiting from the war — set up 50 tents on campus and refused to leave. The police cleared them out the next day, but the protesters returned.
This time, the NYPD was back at Columbia at the request of school administrators after a group of protesters had taken over Hamilton Hall, an on-campus building beside the gate at Amsterdam Avenue and 116th Street.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators ‘scream’ outside Columbia University president’s home
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside Columbia University President Minouche Shafik’s residence and chanted “shame on you” — as they unleashed the annual “primal scream.”
Pulitzer Prize Board recognizes student journalists on college campuses
The Pulitzer Prize Board recognized “the tireless efforts of student journalists across our nation’s college campuses” in a statement released yesterday.
The Board gave recognition to the journalists “who are covering protests and unrest in the face of great personal and academic risk.”
The statement acknowledged “the extraordinary real-time reporting” of student journalists specifically at Columbia University, who covered the New York Police Department being called to campus Tuesday night to breach a protester-occupied building.
“In the spirit of press freedom, these students worked to document a major national news event under difficult and dangerous circumstances and at risk of arrest,” the Board’s statement said.
Student journalists have been at the forefront of campus protest and encampment coverage as colleges and universities have restricted campus access to only those who are meant to be there, meaning the media has largely been barred.