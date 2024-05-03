Campus protests live updates: Portland State library cleared twice; more than 2,000 arrested nationwide

Police in Portland are appealing for information on 18 protesters suspected to have barricaded themselves inside Portland State University's library before fleeing the scene.

Portland Police Bureau said in a series of statements early today that its officers cleared out the library twice following a "days-long occupation," in a police operation in which seven officers sustained minor injuries.

At least 30 protesters were arrested over the course of yesterday, police said, after "trespassers illegally entered the building again despite efforts to secure it." Some have been booked into jail; none have so far been identified.

PPB added that it will release the identities of the suspects soon.

