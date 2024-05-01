Campus protests live updates: Violent clashes at UCLA; police clear occupied Columbia building and arrest nearly 100

A firework explodes during protests on the campus of UCLA in Westwood, Los Angeles early on Wednesday. via KNBC

Clashes erupted at the University of California, Los Angeles in the early hours today when pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with counter-protesters — with no visible police or security presence so far.

NBC Los Angeles reported that counter-protesters waving Israeli flags arrived around 10.45 p.m. (1.45 a.m. ET) at a pro-Palestinian encampment that has been at UCLA for the last week.

Fireworks were being set off and chemicals were sprayed into the air.

A group identified as counter-protesters were seen in footage shared on social media throwing lit fireworks into the pro-Palestinian protest encampment.