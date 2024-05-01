Campus protests live updates: Violent clashes at UCLA; police clear occupied Columbia building and arrest nearly 100

What to know about campus protests:
- There were violent clashes between the pro-Palestinian encampment and counter-protesters at UCLA overnight.
- Hours earlier, special police units breached the occupied building at Columbia Universityentering Hamilton Hall through a second-story window using a massive truck and a ramp. Officers cleared the area and arrested almost 100 people.
- The college said it was left with no choice but to call in the NYPD, and has asked police to maintain a presence on campus until May 17, after restricting access to residents and essential staff only.
- Police cleared out protest encampments at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Yale and the University of Connecticut on Monday — but encampments continue at more than 40 colleges nationwide.
Violent scenes at UCLA as pro-Palestinian groups clash with counter-protesters
Clashes erupted at the University of California, Los Angeles in the early hours today when pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with counter-protesters — with no visible police or security presence so far.
NBC Los Angeles reported that counter-protesters waving Israeli flags arrived around 10.45 p.m. (1.45 a.m. ET) at a pro-Palestinian encampment that has been at UCLA for the last week.
Fireworks were being set off and chemicals were sprayed into the air.
A group identified as counter-protesters were seen in footage shared on social media throwing lit fireworks into the pro-Palestinian protest encampment.
More than 25 protesters arrested at City College of New York
Police arrested 25 people at the City College of New York campus late last night, after what it called a series of violent incidents in recent days.
The arrests came as NYPD arrested almost 100 people at Columbia's nearby Morningside Heights campus, after Hamilton Hall was occupied yesterday.
CCNY's parent institution, the City University of New York, said in a statement that a large crowd marched from Columbia to CCNY. CUNY public safety staff arrested 25 people, but as the crowd grew in size administrators "made the difficult decision to request NYPD assistance," it said.
Police arrived at 11.45 p.m. and made an unspecified number of further arrests.
“CUNY is committed to maintaining a safe environment for students, faculty and the entire City College campus community, which also includes two public high schools and a daycare center," the statement said.
The college said that over the last six days there had been a fire at the Marshak Science Building caused by a flare gun as well as "clashes with the public."
Last night also saw a break-in at the college's administration building, where door windows were smashed, and an attempted break-in at Shepard Hall, the school said.
"Students have a right to demonstrate peacefully and exercise their First Amendment rights. Tuesday night’s actions were taken in response to specific and repeated acts of violence and vandalism, not in response to peaceful protest," the statement said.
Video shows damage inside Columbia University building
Video released by Columbia University shows overturned tables and chairs and broken glass inside Hamilton Hall after NYPD removed protesters that had been barricaded in the building.
The campus was declared clear at 11 p.m. last night.