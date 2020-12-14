SEE NEW POSTS

London to move toughest level of Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise London will enter into England’s toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions this week, as cases increase "exponentially" across the city and London hospitals are saddled with a growing number of patients, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Monday. Tier 3 – the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions – will go into effect on Wednesday morning for London, and some surrounding areas. Under tier 3, thousands of bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants will close, except for takeaway and delivery, along with other non-essential businesses. People are also advised not to travel to and from tier 3 areas and may only meet others not from their households in groups up to 6 in outdoor settings. "We know from bitter experience that when cases start to rise quickly, it's much better to act early, rather than too late. This is how we can avoid even tougher restrictions, for longer, further down the road," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Hancock said that while he knows this is difficult news, especially for businesses affected, the action is "absolutely essential," and can prevent "more damaging and longer-lasting problems later." According to the BBC, more than 34 million people will be placed under tier 3 when the rule goes into effect. Share this -







NYC Mayor de Blasio warns of possible full shutdown New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned of another possible full shutdown of the city because “we’re seeing the kind of level of infection with the coronavirus we haven’t seen since May and we have to stop momentum.” During his press briefing after first making the remark during a CNN interview, de Blasio said “what is increasingly clear is that all forms of restrictions have to be on the table at this time.” De Blasio: We need to recognize that another full shutdown may be coming Dec. 14, 2020 01:11 Reiterating what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier, de Blasio said “we have to be ready for a full shutdown...just to break the back of this second wave.” “The state will ultimately make the decision,” the mayor said. Share this -







New variant of coronavirus identified in Britain, U.K. health secretary says A new variant of the coronavirus has been identified by British scientists and it may have contributed to the recent rapid spread of Covid-19 in and around London, the country's health secretary said Monday. Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that there was no evidence this new variant was any more deadly, or that it would be less responsive to vaccines. "Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variant," Hancock told lawmakers. The United Kingdom has one of the highest deaths per capita in the world. Its government has come under heavy criticism from experts, many of whom believe it has acted too slowly in introducing social restrictions, often attempting to prioritize the economy over controlling the pandemic. After two national lockdowns, the country is operating under a system of regional tiered restrictions. On Monday Hancock also announced London and parts of southeast England would move from Tier 2 to Tier 3, meaning bars and restaurants can only offer takeaways, and people are banned from meeting up in private gardens. This is not the first time scientists have identified a new variant of this coronavirus. In October researchers announced that one such new strain had emerged in Spain in June, and by fall made up most infections in Europe. Share this -







New poll finds 84 percent of Americans plan to get Covid vaccine More than 80 percent of Americans plan to get a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as available or shortly thereafter, according to a poll released Monday by research firm Ipsos and ABC News. The poll comes as the first U.S. vaccinations were administered Monday morning and indicates growing public acceptance of the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Previous surveys have found some hesitance and even outright refusal to receive a vaccine. The Ipsos/ABC News poll illustrated an ongoing political split over the vaccine — 26 percent of Republicans surveyed said they plan to never receive a Covid-19 vaccine, compared to 6 percent for Democrats. Share this -







Navajo Nation to receive its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine The Navajo Nation on Monday expects to receive nearly 4,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, which began rolling out over the weekend, with the first shipments coming to the Indian Medical Center in Gallup, New Mexico, and distributed to regional health care centers. By Tuesday, health care workers and residents of long-term assisted living facilities will start receiving the vaccine first on a volunteer basis, tribal leaders said. "This is the first step in the vaccine process to help rid this invisible monster from our homes and communities," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. He added that the tribe was heavily involved in the vaccine process with Pfizer, and that more than 200 people on the Navajo Nation volunteered for the clinical trials. The tribe, whose lands span Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, grappled early on during the pandemic and had among the highest per capita case rates in the country. The tribe's health department has warned of an "uncontrolled spread" in some communities, and continues to institute stay-at-home orders and the closing of businesses during weekend lockdowns. Share this -







FedEx makes first deliveries of Covid vaccine We’ve safely made our first deliveries of @pfizer-@BioNTech_Group COVID-19 vaccines. We’re honored to be able to use our network to transport these critical vaccines in the U.S., and eventually the world. https://t.co/eYSIdMz1y3 pic.twitter.com/qulH7FBYDr — FedEx (@FedEx) December 14, 2020 Share this -





