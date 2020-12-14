Why you can't ditch your mask even after you've been vaccinated

People who receive the coronavirus vaccine will still need to wear a mask and practice social distancing, experts say, because it’s not yet known whether the shots can prevent even vaccinated individuals from spreading the virus.

Vaccines can potentially serve three different purposes: they can prevent an infection by blocking a virus from invading cells in the body; they can reduce the risk of serious illness if a person is infected; or they can reduce the amount of virus a person “sheds,” essentially curbing a person’s ability to transmit the virus to others.

“The challenge is that not all vaccines can do all three,” said Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.5 percent effective at reducing infection, but neither of the trials were designed to focus on whether the shots could prevent infection altogether — or what effect they could have on transmission.

The CDC has said that until more is known about how the vaccines perform under real-life conditions, “it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic.”

That includes wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and staying six feet apart from others.

“A vaccine is a very important tool in our arsenal, but we also can’t overestimate it,” Lee said. “We have to layer all these interventions on top of each other to make them more effective.”