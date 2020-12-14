SEE NEW POSTS

Another grim milestone: U.S. death toll tops 300,000 The United States passed another grim milestone on Monday as more than 300,000 Americans have now died from Covid-19, since the pandemic took earlier this year, according to a rolling count by NBC News. There have been more than 16.4 million sickened by the deadly virus in the U.S. County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 23, 2020. Ivan Pierre Aguirre / Reuters The sad moment came as U.S. healthcare workers received the first shots of a Pfizer vaccine that could eventually control the virus. "Just because we're giving out the vaccine is no excuse for the public out there not to continue wearing masks, not to social distance, etc.," Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling said, moments before critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens became the first person to get the vaccine in New York City. "You have to continue to comply with safety standards, even though the vaccine is going to be distributed over the next couple of months. You have to do both if we're going to be successful."







Caregiver who works with senior citizens receives first vaccine in Canada A Canadian caregiver who works with senior citizens became the first person in the country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. Anita Quidangen, who works at the Rekai Centre at Sherbourne Place in Toronto, was administered her first done of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at noon, Canadian media reported. "This is a watershed moment --- the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. "The light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter every day, but we must remain on our guard." Ford specifically acknowledged the contributions of Quidangen, who has been a personal support worker since 1988 and often worked double-shifts during the pandemic to take care of residents. "Anita has spent years rolling up her sleeves to protect our province, and today, she didn't hesitate to find a new way to do so," Ford said. Canada has reported 466,949 coronavirus cases and 13,490 deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.







Why you can't ditch your mask even after you've been vaccinated People who receive the coronavirus vaccine will still need to wear a mask and practice social distancing, experts say, because it's not yet known whether the shots can prevent even vaccinated individuals from spreading the virus. Vaccines can potentially serve three different purposes: they can prevent an infection by blocking a virus from invading cells in the body; they can reduce the risk of serious illness if a person is infected; or they can reduce the amount of virus a person "sheds," essentially curbing a person's ability to transmit the virus to others. "The challenge is that not all vaccines can do all three," said Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.5 percent effective at reducing infection, but neither of the trials were designed to focus on whether the shots could prevent infection altogether — or what effect they could have on transmission. The CDC has said that until more is known about how the vaccines perform under real-life conditions, "it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic." That includes wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and staying six feet apart from others. "A vaccine is a very important tool in our arsenal, but we also can't overestimate it," Lee said. "We have to layer all these interventions on top of each other to make them more effective."







London to move toughest level of Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise London will enter into England's toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions this week, as cases increase "exponentially" across the city and London hospitals are saddled with a growing number of patients, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Monday. Tier 3 – the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions – will go into effect on Wednesday morning for London, and some surrounding areas. Under tier 3, thousands of bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants will close, except for takeaway and delivery, along with other non-essential businesses. People are also advised not to travel to and from tier 3 areas and may only meet others not from their households in groups up to 6 in outdoor settings. "We know from bitter experience that when cases start to rise quickly, it's much better to act early, rather than too late. This is how we can avoid even tougher restrictions, for longer, further down the road," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Hancock said that while he knows this is difficult news, especially for businesses affected, the action is "absolutely essential," and can prevent "more damaging and longer-lasting problems later." According to the BBC, more than 34 million people will be placed under tier 3 when the rule goes into effect.







NYC Mayor de Blasio warns of possible full shutdown New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned of another possible full shutdown of the city because "we're seeing the kind of level of infection with the coronavirus we haven't seen since May and we have to stop momentum." During his press briefing after first making the remark during a CNN interview, de Blasio said "what is increasingly clear is that all forms of restrictions have to be on the table at this time." De Blasio: We need to recognize that another full shutdown may be coming Dec. 14, 2020 01:11 Reiterating what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier, de Blasio said "we have to be ready for a full shutdown...just to break the back of this second wave." "The state will ultimately make the decision," the mayor said.







New variant of coronavirus identified in Britain, U.K. health secretary says A new variant of the coronavirus has been identified by British scientists and it may have contributed to the recent rapid spread of Covid-19 in and around London, the country's health secretary said Monday. Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that there was no evidence this new variant was any more deadly, or that it would be less responsive to vaccines. "Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variant," Hancock told lawmakers. The United Kingdom has one of the highest deaths per capita in the world. Its government has come under heavy criticism from experts, many of whom believe it has acted too slowly in introducing social restrictions, often attempting to prioritize the economy over controlling the pandemic. After two national lockdowns, the country is operating under a system of regional tiered restrictions. On Monday Hancock also announced London and parts of southeast England would move from Tier 2 to Tier 3, meaning bars and restaurants can only offer takeaways, and people are banned from meeting up in private gardens. This is not the first time scientists have identified a new variant of this coronavirus. In October researchers announced that one such new strain had emerged in Spain in June, and by fall made up most infections in Europe.






