LIVE COVERAGE

Covid live updates: Global deaths inch towards 1.5 million as U.S. cities increase restrictions

Get live updates on measures to tackle coronavirus across America and beyond.
Image: T-shirts with slogans are shown for sale in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
T-shirts with slogans relating to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the year 2020 are shown for sale in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday.JOSHUA ROBERTS / Reuters

As the world inches towards 1.5 million Covid-19 deaths, the U.S. continues to lead the toll, passing 13 million confirmed cases on Saturday.

Public health officials in Santa Clara County, California, followed San Francisco and Los Angeles on Saturday in announcing stricter stay-at-home rules.

Meanwhile the first doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are on the move to the U.S. from Belgium, a source familiar with the planning told NBC News. That comes as a panel of U.S. advisers are set to meet early next week to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of the vaccine will be allocated.

Download the NBC News app for the latest coronavirus news

Live Blog

2h ago / 11:13 AM UTC

First doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on the move

Nov. 28, 202002:23
NBC News