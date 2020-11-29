As the world inches towards 1.5 million Covid-19 deaths, the U.S. continues to lead the toll, passing 13 million confirmed cases on Saturday.
Public health officials in Santa Clara County, California, followed San Francisco and Los Angeles on Saturday in announcing stricter stay-at-home rules.
Meanwhile the first doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are on the move to the U.S. from Belgium, a source familiar with the planning told NBC News. That comes as a panel of U.S. advisers are set to meet early next week to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of the vaccine will be allocated.
Live Blog
On a street in Denver, mom-and-pop shops are dying amid Covid-19
DENVER — When Covid-19 hit the U.S. in March, revenue at Alyssa Manny’s yoga studio fell 60 percent to 70 percent. And it wasn’t just her. Nearly every business on Tennyson Street, in a gentrifying neighborhood about 15 minutes from downtown Denver, was hit hard by the pandemic.
First to go was Biju’s Little Curry Shop, a popular dining spot featuring dishes that Biju Thomas grew up with in south India, like samosa chaat, dosas and rotis. He moved to the U.S. in 1980 and settled in north Denver. February had been his best month since he opened the restaurant in 2016. But by March, he was done.
Runners race in New Delhi, Shanghai amid pandemic
Some of the world’s leading long-distance runners participated in a half-marathon in New Delhi on Sunday, even as India’s capital grappled with a surge in Covid-19 cases.
More than 60 professional runners participated in the race, as the race was scaled back as the city experienced a third wave of the pandemic.
Meanwhile in China, where the virus first emerged, around 9,000 runners ran a marathon in financial hub, Shanghai, state news agency CGTN reported Sunday.
Despite China only reporting 11 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and just 86,512 cases since the pandemic started, much fewer than in Europe and the U.S., less than one-third of the event's usual number of participants and no elite international runners took part this year, CGTN reported, to reduce safety risks.
All participants were required to wear masks and keep social distancing when they arrived at the event.
More than 150 anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine protesters arrested in London
LONDON — Police arrested more than 150 people on Saturday as they tried to break up anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests in the British capital, as the country continues to battle its Covid-19 outbreak.
Hundreds of protesters, most of them not wearing face masks, descended on central London's shopping district, holding up signs saying “Unmask the truth" and chanting "Freedom," in contravention of strict coronavirus rules banning mass gatherings.
London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement its officers made a number of “early interventions” to prevent people from gathering and to urge people to go home, adding that they intercepted buses transporting protestors into the capital, and those who did not turn back and go home were either arrested or issued with fine notices.
U.S. advisers to decide how to distribute vaccine
ATLANTA — A panel of U.S. advisers are set to meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.
Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.
Tuesday’s meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the CDC. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when -- advice the government almost always follows.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.
Colorado governor, partner test positive
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday night that he and his partner, Marlon Reis, have tested positive for coronavirus.
"They are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home," the governor's office said in a statement.
"No person or family is immune to this virus," he said in the statement. "I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly."
Polis said on Wednesday that he would quarantine after being exposed to the virus. He initially tested negative Wednesday night, his office said.
Colorado has recorded 225,283 cases and 2,983 deaths since the pandemic began.