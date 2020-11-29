Fauci warns Thanksgiving travel could make current Covid surge worse

SEE NEW POSTS

Covid-19 claims life of 101-year-old newsman, a Nazi foe and Auschwitz survivor Jan Krawiec, a Polish Underground fighter who survived Auschwitz and went on to be a newsman in Chicago, died in October from Covid-19. Dariusz Pilka / Dziennik Zwi?zkowy The German invasion, torture at the hands of the Gestapo, the horrors of Auschwitz and Buchenwald — newsman Jan Krawiec survived them all and got his life's story out way ahead of deadline. It was a silent killer called Covid-19 that did what the Nazis couldn't do. It took Krawiec's life last month at a nursing home in suburban Chicago. He was 101. Read the fully article here.







Austrians to face further restrictions as ski season still in question A general view of the closed and deserted Stubai Glacier ski resort during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic near Neustift im Stubaital, Austria on Saturday. Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images Austria should expect further heavy restrictions when its current lockdown measures expire in just over a week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Austrian paper Kleine Zeitung on Sunday. Austria's nationwide lockdown is due to be lifted on Dec. 7, but it is not yet clear what that will mean for the ski industry — cornerstone of the country's tourism sector, which accounts for some 15 percent of economic output. Speaking to the newspaper, Kurz said Austrians would need to contend with further restrictions for weeks and months, adding new measures to be announced on Wednesday depended on Covid-19 case developments.







North Korea toughens rules of seaborne entry to fight virus North Korea is building anti-epidemic measures along its borders to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country, state media reported Sunday. In coastal areas, authorities were working out more stringent rules for venturing out at sea and collecting filthy materials in the waters, according to the Korean Central News Agency North Korea has maintained no single virus case has been found on its territory, a claim widely questioned by outside experts. Despite its claim, North Korea has swiftly sealed its borders, flew out diplomats and isolated residents with symptoms. A major outbreak in North Korea could have devastating consequences because of its broken health care system and a chronic lack of medicines.







On a street in Denver, mom-and-pop shops are dying amid Covid-19 DENVER — When Covid-19 hit the U.S. in March, revenue at Alyssa Manny's yoga studio fell 60 percent to 70 percent. And it wasn't just her. Nearly every business on Tennyson Street, in a gentrifying neighborhood about 15 minutes from downtown Denver, was hit hard by the pandemic. First to go was Biju's Little Curry Shop, a popular dining spot featuring dishes that Biju Thomas grew up with in south India, like samosa chaat, dosas and rotis. He moved to the U.S. in 1980 and settled in north Denver. February had been his best month since he opened the restaurant in 2016. But by March, he was done. Read the full story here.







Runners race in New Delhi, Shanghai amid pandemic Runners take part in the 2020 Shanghai marathon in Shanghai on Sunday. STR / AFP - Getty Images Some of the world's leading long-distance runners participated in a half-marathon in New Delhi on Sunday, even as India's capital grappled with a surge in Covid-19 cases. More than 60 professional runners participated in the race, as the race was scaled back as the city experienced a third wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile in China, where the virus first emerged, around 9,000 runners ran a marathon in financial hub, Shanghai, state news agency CGTN reported Sunday. Despite China only reporting 11 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and just 86,512 cases since the pandemic started, much fewer than in Europe and the U.S., less than one-third of the event's usual number of participants and no elite international runners took part this year, CGTN reported, to reduce safety risks. All participants were required to wear masks and keep social distancing when they arrived at the event.







More than 150 anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine protesters arrested in London A protester holds up a placard as he takes part in an anti-lockdown protest against government restrictions in London on Saturday. Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images LONDON — Police arrested more than 150 people on Saturday as they tried to break up anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests in the British capital, as the country continues to battle its Covid-19 outbreak. Hundreds of protesters, most of them not wearing face masks, descended on central London's shopping district, holding up signs saying "Unmask the truth" and chanting "Freedom," in contravention of strict coronavirus rules banning mass gatherings. London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement its officers made a number of "early interventions" to prevent people from gathering and to urge people to go home, adding that they intercepted buses transporting protestors into the capital, and those who did not turn back and go home were either arrested or issued with fine notices. Read full story here.







U.S. advisers to decide how to distribute vaccine ATLANTA — A panel of U.S. advisers are set to meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. Tuesday's meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the CDC. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when -- advice the government almost always follows. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.






