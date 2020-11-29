SEE NEW POSTS

Hawaii selling itself as appealing place to work remotely HONOLULU — A group of Hawaii leaders launched a campaign Sunday to promote the islands as an appealing location for a remote office with a view. Now that many companies, especially in the tech industry, allow employees to work from anywhere during the pandemic, they hope Hawaii will be alluring. They’re also throwing in roundtrip tickets to Honolulu for the first 50 approved applicants. Some say high-paid workers will bolster an economy decimated by dramatically fewer tourists. Others worry what those with Silicon Valley money will mean for housing, especially when there’s already a crunch for affordable places to live. Share this -







Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Chicago's O'Hare Airport The very first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on a United Airlines flight from Brussels, Belgium, NBC News has learned. As reported Saturday, a source said "United Airlines has already flown its first chartered cargo flight to the United States from Brussels to Chicago with the vaccine on board." However, it remained unclear how many doses were on board or when exactly the cargo shipment arrived at O'Hare. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







NFL fines Saints and Patriots hundreds of thousands of dollars for Covid-19 violations The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots have been ordered to pay major fines for violating the NFL’s Covid-19 protocols, the official NFL website said Sunday. The Patriots have to pay a $350,000 fine after quarterback Cam Newton’s Covid-19 diagnosis made the league push back a Week 4 game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, NFL.com reported. The Saints face a steeper fine of $500,000 for a “maskless locker room celebration” that followed their Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the league’s site. The team, which reportedly also held a maskless meeting, was also docked a seventh round draft pick in addition to the fine. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Nearly 400 people at illegal club party busted in New York City, officials say Approximately 400 people were busted for gathering at an illegal club party early Saturday morning in New York City's Midtown neighborhood, according to NBC New York. The party, held as Covid-19 cases surge across the country, was in violation of city and state orders against holding mass gatherings. Additionally, the party was operating without a liquor license, according to a tweet from the New York City Sheriff's Department. The NYC Sheriff also tweeted an image of what appear to be dozens of bottles confiscated at the party. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







New York City public schools will reopen on Dec. 7 after closing amid Covid-19 surge New York City public schools will reopen for in person learning on Dec. 7, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday. The largest school district in the country shut down in person learning on November 18 after city residents tested positive for Covid-19 at a rate of 3 percent over seven days. The schools will begin reopening in phases, beginning with 3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students. The mayor said almost 200,000 students taking in-person classes should be able to return by Monday, Dec. 7, and schools will have enhanced testing resources. “We feel confident that we can keep schools safe,” de Blasio said in a press conference Sunday. BREAKING: @NYCSchools buildings will reopen for 3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students on Monday, December 7.



They will reopen for District 75 students on Thursday, December 10.



Join @NYCMayor for today’s briefing at City Hall now: https://t.co/Rc8vYmpRYK — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) November 29, 2020 Share this -







Covid-19 claims life of 101-year-old newsman, a Nazi foe and Auschwitz survivor Jan Krawiec, a Polish Underground fighter who survived Auschwitz and went on to be a newsman in Chicago, died in October from Covid-19. Dariusz Pilka / Dziennik Zwi?zkowy The German invasion, torture at the hands of the Gestapo, the horrors of Auschwitz and Buchenwald — newsman Jan Krawiec survived them all and got his life's story out way ahead of deadline. It was a silent killer called Covid-19 that did what the Nazis couldn't do. It took Krawiec's life last month at a nursing home in suburban Chicago. He was 101. Read the fully article here. Share this -







Austrians to face further restrictions as ski season still in question A general view of the closed and deserted Stubai Glacier ski resort during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic near Neustift im Stubaital, Austria on Saturday. Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images Austria should expect further heavy restrictions when its current lockdown measures expire in just over a week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Austrian paper Kleine Zeitung on Sunday. Austria’s nationwide lockdown is due to be lifted on Dec. 7, but it is not yet clear what that will mean for the ski industry — cornerstone of the country's tourism sector, which accounts for some 15 percent of economic output. Speaking to the newspaper, Kurz said Austrians would need to contend with further restrictions for weeks and months, adding new measures to be announced on Wednesday depended on Covid-19 case developments. Share this -







North Korea toughens rules of seaborne entry to fight virus North Korea is building anti-epidemic measures along its borders to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country, state media reported Sunday. In coastal areas, authorities were working out more stringent rules for venturing out at sea and collecting filthy materials in the waters, according to the Korean Central News Agency North Korea has maintained no single virus case has been found on its territory, a claim widely questioned by outside experts. Despite its claim, North Korea has swiftly sealed its borders, flew out diplomats and isolated residents with symptoms. A major outbreak in North Korea could have devastating consequences because of its broken health care system and a chronic lack of medicines. Share this -





