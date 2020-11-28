Los Angeles County adopts new stay-at-home order as Covid-19 cases rise

LA County, the most populous in the nation, has ordered citizens to stay at home and banned public and private gatherings until at least Dec. 20 as Covid-19 cases in the area continue to grow. The news came as the U.S. passed 13 million Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile the NFL ordered all facilities to shut down Monday and Tuesday due to a national rise in cases and after some players and coaching staff "celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with out-of-town guests."

In Europe, leaders are warning against family Christmas gatherings and urging people to stay at home with immediate family only.

Live Blog