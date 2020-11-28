Biden's transition coronavirus team adds three members

President-elect Biden on Saturday announced the addition of three new Covid-19 advisory board members who he believes will help in the development of "a robust and aggressive response to contain the virus."

The new members include a Jane Hopkins, mental health expert, David Michaels, an epidemiologist, and Jill Jim, director of Navajo Nation's department of health.

“As COVID-19 surges across the country, I need a team advising me and a transition that offers diverse perspectives and viewpoints," said Biden in a statement.

Below are the bios for the three:

Jane Hopkins, RNMH: A trained as a nurse in England, specializing in mental health. Hopkins worked for over 20 years as a bedside nurse, most recently at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and Snoqualmie Hospital. Hopkins was a bargaining team member before becoming an organizer, and later Executive Vice President, with SEIU Healthcare 1199NW. Hopkins serves on Washington State’s COVID task force and Safe Start Advisory Board, the Washington Workforce Board, and the boards of the 1199NW Training Fund and the Washington State Labor Council. She received the Black Lives Matter Award from the SEIU Washington State AFRAM Caucus. Born in Sierra Leone, Hopkins immigrated to the U.S. in 2000.

Jill Jim, PhD, MPH, MPA: An enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and the Executive Director at Navajo Nation Department of Health. Her career has focused on preventing chronic diseases and addressing healthcare and health disparities among American Indians/Alaska Natives. For 18 years, she has served urban and tribal communities in non-profit, state, federal agencies and most recently tribal government, serving as a cabinet member for the Navajo Nation Nez-Lizer Administration. Her leadership has been essential to the COVID-19 response on the Navajo Nation, as the Navajo Department of Health is authorized to respond to the declared public health emergency.

David Michaels, PhD, MPH: An epidemiologist and Professor of Environmental andOccupational Health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University. He served as Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health from 2009 to January 2017, the longest serving administrator in OSHA’s history. During the Clinton Administration, Dr. Michaels served as Assistant Secretary of Energy for Environment, Safety, and Health, charged with protecting the workers, community, and environment around the nation’s nuclear weapons facilities. Much of his research focuses on protecting the integrity of the science underpinning public health, safety, and environmental protections.