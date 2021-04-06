Derek Chauvin trial: Live updates on George Floyd's death

Derek Chauvin 'absolutely' violated policy, Minneapolis police chief testifies

Chief Medaria Arradondo, the first Black person to be Minneapolis police chief, described George Floyd's death as "tragic" and said it "was not due to a lack of training."

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped," Arradondo responded.

During his testimony, Arradondo explained departmental policy on when force and de-escalation tactics are necessary. He said Chauvin failed to follow policies on de-escalation, use of force and the duty to render aid to people who need it when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes. Floyd, who was Black, was recorded in a widely seen bystander video repeatedly telling Chauvin, who is white, that he could not breathe.

"We have a duty of care, and so when someone's in our custody, regardless of if they are a suspect, we have an obligation to make sure that we provide for their care," Arradondo said.

