Derek Chauvin trial for George Floyd's death: Live updates

Several Minneapolis police officers took the stand Tuesday in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd.
In addition to the officers, who are experts in use of force, crisis intervention training and emergency medical response, was Sgt. Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles Police Department. He testified as an outside expert on police training and use of force. Stiger will return to the witness stand Wednesday morning.
Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial
MINNEAPOLIS — A member of George Floyd's family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd's death. The seat reserved for Chauvin's family goes unclaimed.
Floyd's younger brother Philonise Floyd, of Houston, has attended several days of the trial to bear witness on behalf of his family. He has watched the often-excruciating bystander, police body camera and security videos of his brother's fatal encounter with Chauvin on May 25, and listened to testimony from eyewitnesses and police.
“This is life-changing,” Philonise Floyd said during a break in the proceedings. “All this testimony is so hard on everyone.”