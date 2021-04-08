Derek Chauvin trial: Live updates on George Floyd's death

Testimony on Wednesday in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd included several use of force experts for the prosecution as well as forensic scientists who collected, photographed and tested evidence found at the scene.
Wednesday's testimony concluded several Minneapolis police officials concluding that Chauvin's actions were not part of the trained use of force, an apparent sign that the "blue wall of silence" is crumbling.
Live Blog
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd's neck area
MINNEAPOLIS — Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck — and was bearing down with most of his weight — the entire 9 1/2 minutes the Black man lay facedown with his hands cuffed behind his back, a use-of-force expert testified Wednesday at Chauvin’s murder trial.
Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant serving as a prosecution witness, said that based on his review of video evidence, Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck or neck area from the time officers put Floyd on the ground until paramedics arrived.
“That particular force did not change during the entire restraint period?” prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked as he showed the jury a composite image of five photos taken from the various videos of the arrest.
“Correct,” Stiger replied.
How Derek Chauvin's trial is bringing down the blue wall
During his lengthy testimony Monday, Minneapolis' police chief minced no words in condemning the actions of Derek Chauvin, the former officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.
Still, Arradondo's testimony was rare. That he was joined by a string of other law enforcement officers was remarkable and a sign that the so-called blue wall of silence is crumbling.
Paul Butler, a law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said the blue wall means "that sometimes police officers close rank and — right or wrong — they're blue."