Derek Chauvin trial: Live updates on George Floyd's death

The prosecution in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd is expected to rest its case Tuesday morning, allowing the defense to begin to present its side.
On Monday, jurors heard from George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, and from a use of force expert, who said Chauvin used deadly force. "No reasonable officer would have believed that was an appropriate, acceptable or reasonable use of force," the expert, law professor Seth Stoughton, said.
Live Blog
In Minnesota, a grieving community desperate for change after officer killed Daunte Wright
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — America’s most recent high-profile killing of a Black man at the hands of police happened in the backyard of the one that set off protests across the country and globe nearly a year ago.
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a small city in Hennepin County where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed Sunday during a traffic stop, is about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis officer in May and where a former officer charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter is currently standing trial.
“My first thoughts are anger and rage because of this systematic racism that happens over and over again,” said P. J. Hill, vice president of the NAACP in Minnesota. “Regardless if we know the facts, it’s just another Black man being killed, and this runs deep in our community. People need to understand that things need to change.”
Elise Goodwin said she’s tired of shootings and the loss of Black lives by law enforcement.
“Daunte Wright was unjustly murdered, and change needs to happen,” she said at Monday's rally outside the Brooklyn Police Department, where hundreds gathered to demonstrate. “We’re here to say we’ve had enough.”