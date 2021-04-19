Derek Chauvin trial: Live updates on closing arguments

After nearly three weeks of testimony, closing arguments are set Monday in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, declined to take the stand last week, bringing the defense's close to an end in the high-profile trial.
The jury will begin deliberations after prosecutors and Chauvin's lawyers present their closing arguments and the judge provides instructions on the charges, which include second-degree murder.
'Lackluster performance' by Chauvin defense leaves experts debating trial's outcome
Several legal experts who provided observations about the performance of the prosecution and defense, both of which have now rested their cases after nearly three weeks of witness testimony in the closely watched trial, said the defense had fewer expert witnesses testify than had been expected.
"The defense was actually weaker than I thought," said David Schultz, a visiting law professor at the University of Minnesota. "I was expecting more witnesses, more medical testimony."
Schultz said he suspects other witnesses defense attorney Eric Nelson sought out were unwilling to testify because they were concerned they'd be perceived as being "on the wrong side of history."
Rebecca Kavanagh, a criminal defense attorney in New York who is closely watching the case, said: "What is more surprising to me than the quality of the prosecution is the lackluster performance of the defense. I would contrast this with the high-powered defense team George Zimmerman had, which I think was probably instrumental in his acquittal."
Pig's head thrown at former home of Chauvin defense witness
Vandals threw a pig's head at the one-time home of a former California police officer who served as a defense witness for Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer accused of killing George Floyd, police said.
The incident occurred early Saturday morning at the house in Santa Rosa, California, where Barry Brodd used to live, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement.
The department said Brodd appeared to have been targeted over his testimony.
“Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California,” the department said. “Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted.”