Derek Chauvin trial live updates and the death of George Floyd

Here's what to know about the Derek Chauvin trial

The death of George Floyd in police custody last summer sparked months of protests demanding racial justice in dozens of cities around the world after bystander video of his last moments went viral.

Ten months after Floyd's death, opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was fired after the encounter, are set to begin Monday before 14 jurors, including two alternates.

The jury is made up of nine women and six men. Nine of the jurors identify as white, four as Black and two as of mixed race. They range in ages from the 20s to the 60s.

Here's what else to know about the charges and the people who will present the prosecution and defense cases.

