Earthquake rattles buildings and nerves along the East Coast

What we know so far
- An earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States today.
- The U.S. Geological Survey tentatively measured the quake as a 4.8 temblor near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.
- Details on damages were not immediately clear.
- While earthquakes in the northeast U.S. are rare, Buffalo, New York, was struck by a 3.8-magnitude quake in February 2023 — the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years.
East Coast earthquake was felt as far north as New England
AT&T reports no major issues in N.J., N.Y. or Boston from quake
A representative from AT&T said the network is not reporting any large phone outages in New Jersey, Brooklyn, Manhattan, or the Boston area following the earthquake.
How to stay safe during an earthquake
Flying debris is a major source of injury during an earthquake. Here are some of the best ways to protect yourself during a quake, according to Ready.gov, a U.S. government-run site that helps people prepare for and respond to emergencies and disasters:
- Stay where you are. If you are inside when the shaking starts, stay indoors and resist the urge to run outside. Avoid doorways. If you are outside, stay away from buildings. If you are driving, pull over and set your parking brake.
- Drop, cover and hold on. Wherever you are, drop to your hands and knees to best protect your vital organs and hold onto something sturdy. Then, cover your head and neck with your arms. If there is a sturdy table or desk nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter. Finally, hold onto the table or desk with one hand and be ready to move with it if it moves during the shaking.
- If you use a wheelchair or walker, lock your wheelchair or walker wheels and cover your head and neck with your hands.
- Be prepared for aftershocks. Be ready to drop, cover and hold on should there be any aftershocks immediately following the earthquake.
- Be ready for future quakes or other emergencies. Make an emergency communications plan that has an out-of-state contact on it. Plan where you will meet loved ones if you get separated. And have a supply kit that includes several days' worth of food and water, a flashlight, a fire extinguisher and a whistle.
No reports of structural damage or service disruptions to NYC transit
United says a few flights diverted from Newark
United Airlines said it has diverted a few flights from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after the Federal Aviation Administration put ground stops there.
“We’re monitoring the air travel situation after the East Coast earthquake today. A few United flights diverted from Newark to other airports. We’ll work to have those flights continue to Newark as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.
No indication any NYC schools were 'compromised' by quake
So far, there's no indication that any NYC public school buildings were "compromised," Nathaniel Styer, press secretary of the city’s department of education, said in a post on X.
Staff were "quickly and thoroughly inspecting buildings to ensure safety" following the morning quake.
"The safest place for our kids right now is in our schools, schools are operating as normal," Styer said, noting that building response teams were assembled "out of an abundance of caution."
Biden has been briefed on the quake, White House says
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the earthquake and is monitoring potential impacts, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a post on X.
"The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more," she added in the post.
NJ Transit announces up to 20-minute delays
Bridge and track inspections following the earthquake will cause some delays this morning for NJ Transit riders.
"Rail service system-wide is subject to up to 20-minute delays in both directions due to bridge inspections," NJ Transit said in an alert on its website.
Track inspections have also suspended Newark Light Rail service systemwide and suspended River Line Light Rail service in both directions between the Waterfront Entertainment Center and Trenton.
NYC issues emergency alert 30 minutes after quake
New York City issued an emergency alert to local phones about a minute ago, and about half an hour after the quake was felt.
The alert said: “4.7 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the NYC area. Residents are advised to remain indoors and to call 911 if injured.”Aftershocks are still possible after such an earthquake, however, so the alert could serve as a reminder to remain on alert.
Lebanon, N.J., mayor says earthquake is the ‘craziest thing I’ve ever experienced’
Ground stops issued JFK and Newark airports
The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City, because of the earthquake.
The one at JFK was later lifted.
Earlier, the FAA said it will have to inspect runways before lifting the ground stop.
New Jersey activates state emergency operations center
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a post on X today that the state has activated its emergency operations center in response to the earthquake.
He said the epicenter of the temblor was near Readington in Hunterdon County.
Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania also said the quake was felt in parts of his state, saying his team is monitoring the situation and is in contact with counties about damage.
MTA says no delays after quake
New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city's buses and trains, says there's no impact to service after the quake shook the Big Apple.
Teams are likely to go out and inspect train lines today, a spokesperson said.
Past earthquakes to hit the Northeast
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Feb. 6, 2023, near Buffalo, New York — then the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years.
A 4.1 earthquake was felt in the tristate area Nov. 30, 2017, centered near Little Creek, Delaware, according to the USGS.
A 5.8-magnitude quake rattled central Virginia in 2011, and was felt across much of the East Coast, forcing hundreds or thousands of people to evacuate buildings in New York, Washington and other cities.
There were also 4.6- and 4.5-magnitude earthquakes in the 1990s in Pennsylvania and a 5.3-magnitude earthquake near Au Sable Forks, New York, in April 2002, according to USGS records.