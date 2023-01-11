FAA computer outage live updates: All airlines ordered to pause domestic flights

United delays domestic flights until 10 a.m. ET

United Airlines said in a statement Wednesday morning they have temporarily delayed all domestic flights until at least 10 a.m. ET.

"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots — Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) — is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."

In a tweet, Southwest Airlines urged customers to check the status of their flight in the Southwest app or on their website.