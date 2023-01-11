FAA computer outage live updates: All airlines ordered to pause domestic flights

What you need to know about the FAA computer outage
- Flights across the United States were grounded Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic departures to be delayed until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to check safety information.
- The FAA said it had experienced a computer outage.
- About 1,230 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 7:29 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, according to online flight tracker FlightAware
- Around 108 flights were listed as canceled.
United delays domestic flights until 10 a.m. ET
United Airlines said in a statement Wednesday morning they have temporarily delayed all domestic flights until at least 10 a.m. ET.
"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots — Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) — is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."
In a tweet, Southwest Airlines urged customers to check the status of their flight in the Southwest app or on their website.
FAA pauses all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET
Flight radar shows aircraft over the United States at 7 a.m. ET
Sec. Buttigieg tweets he's been in touch with FAA
Hundreds of flights already affected
About 760 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. Around 90 flights were listed as canceled.
“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the FAA said in a statement.
“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now,” it said.