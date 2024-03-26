Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits major bridge in Baltimore

What we know
- A major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, partially collapsed early Tuesday, possibly leaving a number of people in the river below, authorities said.
- The Francis Scott Key Bridge, which carries the Interstate 695 over the Patapsco River, was hit by a cargo ship overnight, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard told NBC News the ship was the 948-ft DALI container ship.
- Rescue efforts were ongoing this morning for those who were feared to have been sent plunging into the river, authorities said.
- Dramatic video shows the moment the bridge appears to snap and then tumble into the river below after the vessel collides with one of its supporting structures.
Dramatic moment of bridge collapse captured on video
The moment of the Key Bridge collapse was captured on a live stream early Tuesday, showing a container ship seemingly colliding with one of the bridge's support pylons.
Following the contact, the entire central span of the bridge can be seen collapsing into the water below, as well as onto the ship itself, within seconds.
Just moments before the collapse, vehicles could be seen atop the bridge.
It's not clear how many people or vehicles may have ended up in the water as a result of the collapse.
Map shows location of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore
948-foot vessel collided with Key Bridge, U.S. coast guard says
The vessel that collided with the Key Bridge early Tuesday is a 948-foot vessel named DALI, the U.S. Coast Guard has told NBC News.
The Coast Guard received a report at 1:27 a.m. ET that the vessel made impact with the bridge. It has deployed three response boats, and pollution responders are en route to the scene, according to Petty Officer First Class Matthew West.
Marine traffic tracker vesselfinder.com has the Singapore-flagged container ship currently located in Baltimore. It says it was headed for Colombo, Sri Lanka and was expected to arrive there on April 22.
Maryland Transport Authority warns of 'active scene' as traffic rerouted from collapsed bridge
Maryland Transport Authority (MDTA) has warned drivers to avoid the I-695 southeast corridor after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse early this morning, calling it an "active scene."
The authority is advising drivers to use I-95 or I-895 instead.
It earlier said all lanes were closed in both directions on the bridge, and traffic was being rerouted.
Photo shows collapsed bridge
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md. this morning.
Baltimore mayor en route to the scene of the bridge collapse
The mayor of Baltimore has said he is headed to the scene.
Major bridge in Maryland collapses after being hit by a ship
A spokesperson for Baltimore Police Department told NBC News that it had been notified of the incident at the Francis Scott Key Bridge, an enormous steel structure which carries the Interstate 695 over the Patapsco River southeast of the Baltimore metropolitan area.
“I can confirm at 1:35 a.m., Baltimore City police were notified of a partial bridge collapse, with workers possibly in the water, at the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” Detective Niki Fennoy said in a statement.