Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits major bridge in Baltimore

The moment of the Key Bridge collapse was captured on a live stream early Tuesday, showing a container ship seemingly colliding with one of the bridge's support pylons.

Following the contact, the entire central span of the bridge can be seen collapsing into the water below, as well as onto the ship itself, within seconds.

Just moments before the collapse, vehicles could be seen atop the bridge.

It's not clear how many people or vehicles may have ended up in the water as a result of the collapse.