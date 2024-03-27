Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Recovery mission starts after 6 presumed dead

A rare mayday preceded Baltimore bridge collapse: ‘I couldn’t think of a worse situation’

Video of the ship, emergency radio transmissions and analysis by maritime veterans paint a picture of a disastrous scenario — one that could have been much worse.

Why the Baltimore bridge stood little chance against a fully loaded cargo ship

Although bridges are designed to withstand impacts from ships, experts said, some events go beyond what a structure can handle

Unfounded conspiracy theories spread online after Baltimore bridge collapse

Major news events — like the pandemic, natural disasters and mass shootings — now consistently serve as fodder for fringe figures.

Construction workers at Baltimore bridge are still unaccounted for, drawing concern from co-workers

“It’s a blessing I wasn’t on there, but it comes at the cost of somebody else,” said a construction foreman who last worked on the bridge two weeks ago.

Customers from the East Coast to the Midwest could see costly impact from Baltimore bridge collapse

“The Key Bridge and Port of Baltimore are critical components of our nation’s infrastructure and supply chain,” the American Trucking Association said.

The twisted wreckage in Baltimore stands as a memorial as people gather to grieve

Many woke this morning to the frightening news that the Francis Scott Key Bridge had been struck by an immense cargo ship and collapsed.

Biden says he wants federal government to pay for rebuilding of Baltimore bridge after cargo ship crash

The president, is headed to North Carolina on Tuesday, said he also plans to visit Baltimore as “quickly” as he can.