Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Recovery mission starts after 6 presumed dead

What we know
- Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, named for the man who wrote the poem that became "The Star-Spangled Banner," collapsed after it was struck by the container ship the Dali at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday.
- The ship lost power, and a distress call prompted authorities to close the bridge to traffic. Six workers who were on the bridge filling potholes are presumed dead.
- Video of the ship, emergency radio transmissions and analysis by maritime veterans paint a picture of a disastrous scenario — one that could have been much worse.
- Customers from the East Coast to the Midwest could see a costly impact from the collapse
A rare mayday preceded Baltimore bridge collapse: ‘I couldn’t think of a worse situation’
Why the Baltimore bridge stood little chance against a fully loaded cargo ship
Although bridges are designed to withstand impacts from ships, experts said, some events go beyond what a structure can handle
Unfounded conspiracy theories spread online after Baltimore bridge collapse
Major news events — like the pandemic, natural disasters and mass shootings — now consistently serve as fodder for fringe figures.
Construction workers at Baltimore bridge are still unaccounted for, drawing concern from co-workers
“It’s a blessing I wasn’t on there, but it comes at the cost of somebody else,” said a construction foreman who last worked on the bridge two weeks ago.
Customers from the East Coast to the Midwest could see costly impact from Baltimore bridge collapse
“The Key Bridge and Port of Baltimore are critical components of our nation’s infrastructure and supply chain,” the American Trucking Association said.
The twisted wreckage in Baltimore stands as a memorial as people gather to grieve
Many woke this morning to the frightening news that the Francis Scott Key Bridge had been struck by an immense cargo ship and collapsed.
Biden says he wants federal government to pay for rebuilding of Baltimore bridge after cargo ship crash
The president, is headed to North Carolina on Tuesday, said he also plans to visit Baltimore as “quickly” as he can.
Baltimore community shaken after 6 presumed dead
BALTIMORE — Six construction workers, who were plunged into a murky river, are presumed dead after a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Residents and workers were stunned by the disaster.
Maryland governor pledges every effort to recover victims
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore vowed that he would keep a promise, now more grim, to family members to use every resource available to find the six people presumed dead in today’s bridge collapse.
Moore had expressed hope earlier Tuesday that an extensive search by boat and air could find and rescue the six people missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a container ship and collapsed into the Patapsco River.
“We promised them when we met with them — that we were putting every possible asset and tool at our disposal to help find their family members,” Moore said after the search was suspended.
“And, so, this evening, we wanted to let them know that even though we’ve transitioned from a search and rescue to now a recovery mission, we will use every asset to make sure they find a sense of closure,” he said. “And that’s a commitment that we will keep for these families.”
The active search and rescue was suspended at 7:30 Tuesday night, the Coast Guard said, and the effort moved to a recovery phase.
Officers were about to alert the construction crew when bridge collapsed
Radio traffic obtained from the Broadcastify.com archive indicates officers were just about to alert a construction crew when a major bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a container ship that had lost power.
The Maryland Transportation Authority first responder radio traffic includes a dispatcher putting out a call saying a ship had lost its steering ability and asking officers to stop all traffic. It took officers less than two minutes to stop traffic on the bridge.
One officer who had stopped traffic radioed that he was going to drive onto the bridge to notify the construction crew once a second officer arrived. But seconds later, a frantic officer radioed that the bridge had collapsed.
The six people who are now presumed dead were part of the construction crew, which was filling potholes on the bridge.
Container ship passed foreign inspections last year
The container ship passed two foreign port inspections in 2023, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.
The inspections took place in June and September, but the locations were not divulged by the port where the ship, the Dali, is flagged.
“In the June 2023 inspection, a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was rectified before the vessel departed the port,” the port authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
In June, the vessel was scheduled for an administrative assessment that considers how it’s been regulated under a third-party “classification society” empowered by Singapore to keep an eye on it, the port said.
Its classification society is Japan-based Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, known as ClassNK. It oversees more than 9,000 ships.
The 980-foot ship was built by Hyundai in 2014 and has a March 5, 2015, “date of build,” ClassNK information shows.
It was given a number of certificates allowing it to carry various items and goods on March 4, according to the organization. The information also shows that in the last few years, it has undergone multiple “surveys” of its systems, apparently to determine if they’re working properly.