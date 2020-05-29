George Floyd death and Minneapolis protests: Live updates

A police precinct was set afire in Minneapolis as protests over the death of George Floyd raged for a third straight day.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump responded to the unrest, calling demonstrators "thugs" and threatening, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter placed a warning on the president's post, saying it glorifies violence.
Public demand for the arrest of the Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died later, grew louder Thursday as the city came to grips with violent unrest that prompted Minnesota's governor to activate the National Guard.
Criminal justice and use-of-force experts believe Derek Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers for their roles in the Memorial Day incident, will more than likely face some type of homicide charge, and black activists and community members said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman must act expeditiously.
"This man was killed in broad daylight while people videotaped him," said Mike Griffin, an activist and electoral organizer for the organization Community Change. "But long before that, there have been systemic racial problems that have harmed the black community and now has mushroomed into this crisis that we're having in this city. Mike Freeman has the power to charge these cops and the power to give us any form of justice."